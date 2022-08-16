How to get 16000+ F2P primogems in Genshin Impact 3.0 Update

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update is coming closer and Travelers will have more chances to farm for Primogems. In the next version, a new region called Sumeru will be added to the game, alongside unique puzzles and treasure chests.

Many opportunities will arrive once the update settles in, and those who explore the new region can indulge in tons of hidden quests and gain Primogems. With that being said, here are all the methods Free-To-Play fans can use to farm Primogems in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

Fates worth 16000+ F2P Primogems up for grabs during Genshin Impact 3.0

Sumeru in Genshin Impact will no doubt bring a lot of opportunities for players to collect more Primogems, especially with the bountiful of new quests and puzzles.

While it may take a lot of time for them to find and complete all new additions, Sumeru is not a time-limited area like Golden Apple Archipelago, so they can take their time exploring.

Here is a summary of the various methods players can use to gain Primogems throughout the entire duration of version 3.0:

Game update and fixed bug compensation (600 Primogems) Daily Commissions (2100 Primogems) Sojourner's Battle Pass (five Acquaint Fates worth 800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange (five Acquaint and Intertwined Fates worth 1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss (1200 Primogems) Quests (500 Primogems) Sumeru Region exploration (1500 Primogems) Statue of the Seven (540 Primogems) Sacred Sakura's Favor in Sumeru (20 Acquaint and 10 Intertwined Fates worth 4800 Primogems) New Events (2260 Primogems) Character Test Run (80 Primogems) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In (60 Primogems) Version 3.1 Livestream Codes (300 Primogems)

By combining all the Primogems from the list, F2P players can get a total of 16340 Primogems worth of Fates in the game.

A detailed guide on obtaining 16340 Primogems in version 3.0 update

1) Game update and fixed bug compensation

Primogems for maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Primogems players will get in Genshin Impact is maintenance and compensation for issues, right after the update is completed. A total of 600 Primogems can be obtained once they check their in-game mail.

2) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to note that version 3.0 will only take place for 35 days instead of the usual 42. In other words, by completing all commissions daily, they will receive 2100 Primogems in total.

3) Sojourner's Battle Pass

Sojourner's Battle Pass are free for every player (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Pass is a free reward system for players after the game server is up and about. By completing missions and leveling up their BP Level, Genshin Impact faithful can get five Acquaint Fates worth 800 Primogems.

4) Stardust Exchange

Buy Fates using Stardust in Paimon's Bargain (Image via HoYoverse)

Stardust Exchange is an in-game store that sells various items, including Fates. Gamers can buy up to five Acquaint and Intertwined Fates each month, resulting in them getting 1600 Primogems worth of Fates in version 3.0.

5) Spiral Abyss

Since the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is only for five weeks, there are only two cycles for Spiral Abyss. If Travelers manage to complete the challenges with 36 stars for each cycle, they can get 1200 Primogems.

6) Quests

New Archon Quests in version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Archon Quest and Story Quest has been confirmed to arrive in version 3.0, according to the Genshin Impact Special Program a few days ago. Combined with various new Sumeru World Quests, players may gain 500 Primogems.

7) Sumeru Region exploration

Sumeru city on top of a giant tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Given how big Sumeru appears in multiple video teasers released by Genshin Impact, there is no doubt that the region will be as big as Liyue. With such a large map, there will be tons of achievements, puzzles, and treasure chests to collect. Through these acquisitions, players can accrue up to 1500 Primogems.

8) Statue of the Seven

Statue of the Seven in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Every nation has a Statue of the Seven system, and Sumeru is no exception. By collecting Dendroculus and offering it to the statues until Level 10, players may obtain a total of 540 Primogems.

9) Sacred Sakura's Favor in Sumeru

In Inazuma, there is a Sacred Sakura that provides a myriad of rewards for players who level it up using Electro Sigils. The same concept may be applied in Sumeru, where Travelers need to offer Dendro Sigils to a special tree and gain the same rewards, including 20 Acquaints and 10 Intertwined Fates worth 4800 Primogems.

10) New Events

There are four events in Genshin Impact version 3.0 that will reward players with Primogems. The main event usually provides around 1000 Primogems, while the side event has 420 Primogems, resulting in a total of 2260.

11) Character Test Run

Characters in the first phase of vetsion 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Four 5-Star characters will have their own test runs once their banner becomes available in Genshin Impact version 3.0. Those who have completed all the test run challenges will gain a total of 80 Primogems.

12) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Rewards for HoYoLAB daily check-in (Image via HoYoverse)

The official HoYoverse gaming forum, HoYoLAB, has a Daily Check-In that will reward players with various rewards on a daily basis. Players who consistently check in to the webpage or apps can obtain a total of 60 Primogems.

13) Version 3.1 Livestream Codes

Primogem Code from the last Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

The last method is by watching the next Special Program by Genshin Impact for version 3.1. The usual three new redemption codes will be available for a short duration and players must claim them on time before they expire.

Travelers who manage to complete all the methods above are bound to obtain around 16340 Primogems worth of Fates in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

