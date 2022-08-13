Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru update release date and Dendro character banners officially announced

The 3.0 Special Program has released the official date for Genshin Impact's upcoming Sumeru update. Based on the official announcements, Sumeru will be globally released on August 24, 2022.

The livestream revealed a lot of interesting content that had the entire community on the edge of their seats as they eagerly await the patch 3.0 release. Many new Sumeru characters were also introduced, with some scheduled to debut in the upcoming patch 3.0. The official announcement of character banners has listed the following Dendro characters:

Tighnari (Phase I)

Collei (Phase I)

Dori (Phase II)

This article will cover everything that players need to know about the release of Sumeru and the new Dendro characters in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream announces Sumeru's official release date

Fans who got to watch the 3.0 Special Program "The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring" may already be aware of this information. All the content shown during the livestream will be added to Genshin Impact in the patch 3.0 update.

One of the major announcements made during the 3.0 Special Program is the official release date for patch 3.0 which will introduce the newly playable Dendro region of Sumeru. Based on the official announcements, the Sumeru update is scheduled for global release on August 24, 2022.

As many know, the 3.0 patch is a major update as it is adding a whole new region. Furthermore, this upcoming Dendro region has been divided into two parts, Rainforest and Desert. However, patch 3.0 will only release the Rainforest portion of Sumeru in Genshin Impact. Together with these two parts, the Sumeru region is said to be a larger nation than both Liyue and Mondstadt combined. New environmental mechanics have also been added to allow players to traverse the terrain easily.

Genshin Imapct 3.0 livestream officially announce Dendro character banners

1st Banner - Tighnari, Zhongli, & Collei

2nd Banner - Ganyu, Kokomi, & Dori

New character banners featuring some Dendro characters were also announced during the 3.0 Special Program titled "The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring". Officials disclosed pictures that showed all the characters that will be featured in the Genshin Impact patch 3.0 banners.

From the pictures, it can be seen that three new Sumeru characters will debut in patch 3.0. Out of these three, two happen to be Dendro Bow users, Tighnari and Collei. Both of these Dendro characters will be featured together in the first phase of the 3.0 patch. The other Sumeru character is a 4-star Electro Claymore user named Dori, who will be featured in the second phase of the 3.0 patch.

Genshin Impact fans can summon on Tighnari's rate-up banner for a chance to obtain two new Dendro characters. While Tighnari is a 5-star, Collei is a 4-star character. Tighnari uses his kit to attack enemies with his charged attacks, whereas Collei seems to be a 4-star support with a splashable burst that allows the party to trigger multiple Dendro reactions.

Furthermore, it was revealed during the livestream that fans who plan on skipping the Phase I banners can still acquire a free copy of Collei from an upcoming event called "Graven Innocence". As expected, there are many events to participate in and places to explore in Sumeru, so players are definitely looking forward to the upcoming patch.

