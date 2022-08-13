How to redeem Genshin Impact codes to get 300 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact's 3.0 livestream has officially come to an end. During the livestream, the game's developers provided a lot of insight into the upcoming region, Sumeru, as well as the brand new characters, events, and the new element of Dendro.
However, along with this information, the developers also provided three redeem codes for players to use. Once redeemed, these codes will reward players with 300 Primogems and other goodies. All three codes along with the method to redeem them will be discussed below.
As always, players should remember that these codes expire within approximately 12 hours. Therefore, it is crucial that players redeem them as soon as possible since the rewards are far too good to be missed out on.
Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream codes to earn 300 Primogems and guide to redeem them
Before proceeding to the guide, the recently provided codes and their rewards from the Genshin Impact patch 3.0 livestream are given below:
Code 1: 8ANCKTWYVRD5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)
Code 2: EA7VKTFHU9VR (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)
Code 3: KT7DKSFGCRWD (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)
Once all three codes have been redeemed, players will receive a total of 300 Primogems along with a few other goodies. These codes may not be of great use to players spending money on the game on a regular basis, but they are vital for F2P players.
This is primarily because the 300 Primogems can be used to push their pity a little bit further towards obtaining a five-star character. There is no doubt that the 3.0 update will introduce some amazing characters that may become meta in the future.
Therefore, gathering as many Primogems as possible till the very end is a strategically sound idea. In any case, once the codes have been obtained, Genshin Impact players will need to know how to redeem them.
Although this is something that older players are quite familiar with, newer players may struggle with this task. Therefore, a detailed guide on how to redeem the codes has been provided below.
Step-by-step guide to redeem codes from the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream
Fortunately, the code redemption process in Genshin Impact is quite simple and flexible. Players can do so by using two different methods, which include the website method and the in-game method.
Website method
Step 1: Open the official Genshin Impact website and go to Redeem Rewards.
Step 2: Fill up the details as required, paste a valid code into the Redemption Code box, and click on Redeem.
In-game method
Step 1: Open the in-game Paimon menu.
Step 2: Click on Settings and navigate to the Account tab.
Step 3: Players will then have to click on Redeem Now, paste the code in, and click Exchange.
Once the codes have been officially redeemed, players will find the rewards in their in-game mail. It is important to remember that the codes will expire within a short time, so it must be redeemed today itself.