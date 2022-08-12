Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical painting puzzle: How to get free 420 primogems

A new and final event for Genshin Impact version 2.8 is finally available, and players can participate to gain 420 Primogems. The Evermotion Mechanical Painting event requires players to choose the correct gear to complete the challenge.

Only one challenge is unlocked on the first day of the event, and players need to talk to Felix Yogue to begin the event. This article will guide players to start and complete the Mechanical Painting Part in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting Puzzle guide

Mechanical Painting challenges will be unlocked each day (Image via HoYoverse)

The Evermotion Mechanical Painting event in Genshin Impact will be available from August 12 at 10:00 AM to August 22 at 03:59 AM (server time). There will be seven challenges, each of which will be unlocked daily starting on the first day.

Talk to Felix Yogue to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can start the event by talking to Felix Yogue near the Favonius Headquarters in Mondstadt. He will request players to retrieve a component near the Hilichurl camp outside Mondstadt. The first task is easy as players can follow the navigation to complete it.

Once gamers return the component to Felix, he will allow players to complete the Mechanical Painting puzzle.

Mechanical Painting Parts challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can restore the Mechanical Painting Part by choosing the correct Gear components in certain positions so all of them can interact with one another and activate the final gear component called Driven Gear.

Lower and upper levels in the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two levels in the Painting Parts: Upper Level and Lower Level. Players can switch between the two levels to add the gear. But remember that gears on different levels cannot interact without the help of the special gear 'Duplex Gear.'

The correct gears and positions have been highlighted (Image via HoYoverse)

If Genshin Impact players do not complete the challenge within a few minutes, they can check the Painting Setup in the top right corner to highlight the correct positioning and components that need to be chosen.

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: I Guide

The correct gears and positioning in the first challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: I, players can follow the instructions below to complete the challenge.

Select the Lower Levels Position 1: Medium Gear Position 2: Small Gear Position 4: Large Gear Position 6: Medium Gear

By choosing the gears above, Travelers can complete the puzzle and receive their rewards.

Rewards for completing each challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that the rewards need to be claimed manually from the event page. If players do not get it in time before the event ends, they will miss the rewards completely.

Seven puzzles will be unlocked in seven days, and Genshin Impact gamers need to complete all of them to get a total of 420 Primogems. Aside from the valuable currency, there is also one event-limited furniture called 'Evermotion Mechanical Painting.'

