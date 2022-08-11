5 strong Genshin Impact team comps for the Spiral Abyss

A strong Genshin Impact team is crucial to clearing the Spiral Abyss. Players usually need at least two good team comps to clear Floors 9 through 12. Considering that Genshin Impact is a gacha game, not every player is going to have access to the same 5-star units.

Thus, it's worth looking at a good variety of team comps, some of which are achievable by F2P players. While player choice isn't limited to the team comps listed below, they do provide some form of a guideline as they include some popular choices that are worth looking at.

Note: This article is about general teams for the Spiral Abyss, not necessarily just the version found in Genshin Impact 2.8.

Five good Genshin Impact teams for clearing the Spiral Abyss

1) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Xingqiu + Kazuha

Hu Tao has a high-risk, high-reward playstyle in Genshin Impact. Zhongli gives her the best shield in the game, which nullifies most of that risk. The two are perfect companions on any team seeking to clear the Spiral Abyss. That just leaves two other teammates for players to add to this team comp.

Xingqiu is a popular choice since he's a 4-star character who is easy to obtain and enables the Vaporize playstyle that many Hu Tao mains love. Kazuha is an amazing filler option for many teams, thanks to how much he brings to the table.

2) Ganyu + Bennett + Xiangling + Venti/Sucrose/Kazuha

While Sucrose or Kazuha can replace Venti in this team comp, the important part is that players use Ganyu, Bennett, and Xiangling. Bennett provides terrific buffs, while Xiangling has an amazing Pyro application thanks to her Elemental Burst. Both characters can trigger Melt with Ganyu here, further complementing the player's Anemo character of choice.

Ganyu is usually a great 5-star character to use in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss and doesn't even have to be limited to this rotation. Some players could go for a Permafreeze team or mono Cryo and still achieve good results. The following team also uses Ganyu and Venti to great effect and is much more popular than this one.

3) Morgana

The effectiveness of Morgana varies from update to update. However, it has historically done great in plenty of Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss iterations. The team consists of:

Mona

Ganyu

Diona

Venti

Mona's Omen status debuff is extended on frozen enemies, which helps make this team's DPS reliable. Ideally, the enemy would have already been hit by a Cryo attack beforehand. Diona provides great sustain for the team while also acting as a battery for their Elemental Bursts.

Although less effective, Sucrose is an F2P alternative to Venti in this team.

2) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kokomi + Kazuha

If Genshin Impact players want a terrific DPS option, then Ayaka is one of the best possible characters they can use in the Spiral Abyss. She's the main DPS of this 5-star heavy team, making the boss fights rather trivial. Similarly, the permafreeze nature of this team makes it easy to clear regular mobs.

Shenhe complements Ayaka's insane damage while Kokomi applies Hydro and is a terrific healer. Players can throw in Kazuha, who is usually the most used Genshin Impact character in the entire Spiral Abyss, to round out the team.

1) Raiden National

The three 4-star units in Raiden National are:

Bennett

Xingqiu

Xiangling

All three of those characters are amazing in the Spiral Abyss (arguably more so than many 5-star characters). Using them alongside any 5-star DPS character has a good chance of clearing floors with the maximum number of stars.

Raiden Shogun has consistently had amazing banner sales, so there's a strong possibility that the reader already has her on their roster. If that's the case, they can easily obtain the three 4-star characters that form Raiden National. Raiden is pretty forgiving to use, especially since she's such a terrific battery by herself.

Regardless of the version, this team has consistently cleared plenty of challenging floors in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi