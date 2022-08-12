Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream countdown, Twitch link, and redeem code details

Genshin Impact 3.0 features a new region of Sumeru and Dendro elemental reactions. The next version will be a big update patch and players will definitely not want to miss valuable information from the Special Program.

The Version 3.0 livestream will begin on August 13. Fans who are inexperienced with different timezones may be clueless as to when exactly the livestream is for them. This article will include the livestream countdown for Genshin Impact players from all around the world.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program Countdown

The special program for Genshin Impact version 3.0 will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel on August 13 at 08.00 am (UTC -4). The livestream may air for around 30 to 40 minutes, following the trend of previous special programs.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!



#GenshinImpact Version 3.0 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more! Version 3.0 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4aay5YQeJ8

For Travelers unsure about converting the timezones, they can check out the countdown below to see when the livestream will start.

Players all around the world will have the same countdown time as it was converted to the precise time when the special program will start. Remember that once the title has changed from 'Time left for 3.0 Special Program' to 'Time since 3.0 Livestream started,' that means that the livestream is ongoing or has already ended.

Twitch link for 3.0 Special Program

The official Twitch channel (Image via Twitch/genshinimpactofficial)

The special program will be shown on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Fans can visit the webpage by clicking on the link here. While the image shown is for the version 2.8 Special Program, it will be changed automatically to the next version a few minutes before the livestream starts.

Players do not have to log in or sign up to view the livestream. As long as they have the Twitch channel open during the special program, they can still watch it and obtain new redemption codes.

Redeem codes for version 3.0 Special Program

Primogem codes for the previous livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Like previous livestreams, the developer will only provide up to three new redemption codes that will expire after a day. If players manage to grab all the codes within the duration before they expire, a total of 300 Primogems can be redeemed by players.

Keep in mind that the special guests will release the codes within a set interval (every 15 minutes or so), so fans must keep watching the livestream. Each code will have a validation date just like the one above. Fans are recommended to claim the rewards right after obtaining the code to avoid missing any of them.

Official redemption code website (Image via HoYoverse)

These Primogem codes can be claimed in-game or by using the official Genshin Impact redemption code website here. The latter option is faster and Travelers only need to copy paste the code inside the blank box shown. But they have to make sure to log in using their HoYoverse account and select the correct server, so that the rewards are sent to the correct account.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program will provide lots of official information for Travelers to enjoy, especially information about new characters like Tighnari, Collei, and Dori.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S