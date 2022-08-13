Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream Primogem codes: How to redeem free rewards

Genshin Impact on August 13, 2022, is set to present the official livestream for patch 3.0. During the livestream, the developers will provide lots of information on Sumeru, the new characters, banners as well as the Dendro element.

However, alongside those, they will also reveal three codes that players can redeem in order to obtain free Primogems. Thus, in this article, a small guide has been presented on how those codes can be redeemed as soon as they are available.

It is vital to remember that these codes are not eternal and that they expire around 12 hours after the livestream. Therefore, it is vital to redeem them as soon as they are available in order to claim the free rewards.

Guide to obtain free 300 Primogems from Genshin Impact's August 13 livestream

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 is going to be one of the biggest and one of the most ambitious patches in the history of the game. It is because, alongside Sumeru, the game will expand itself with regard to both the story as well as the content.

Apart from that, it is also vital to remember that patch 3.0 is set to coincide with the second anniversary of the game. The first anniversary that was held last year left a lot of bitter feelings amongst the players.

Hence, many are hoping that the second anniversary of Genshin Impact will step up further in terms of free rewards. Thus, several players are expecting a lot of news from the 3.0 livestream, as this is when they will reveal a major section of the content that is set to arrive.

However, alongside all of that, players will also eagerly wait for the redeem codes that will grant them free rewards, including 300 Primogems. Considering the fact that a major section of the playerbase is free-to-play, these rewards will come in handy for a lot of them.

Thus, a detailed guide on how to redeem those codes has been provided below:

Step-by-Step guide to redeem codes for free primogems from 3.0 livestream

There are currently two methods that players can follow to redeem the free Primogem codes from the 3.0 livestream of Genshin Impact. The first one is called the website method and the second one is called the in-game method.

Website Method

Step 1: Open the official Genshin Impact website and click on Redeem Code

Redeem code section in the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Type in the details required and click redeem

Type in the details and press redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

In-game method

Step 1: Press Escape, open the main menu, and hover all the way to settings.

Open Main Menu and hover to settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Click on settings and then click on account

Open Account inside the Settings tab (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Click on Redeem Code, paste the code and click Exchange

Type in the code and click exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the above steps have been completed, players will find the rewards inside their in-game email. The rewards will include 300 Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta