5 existing characters who could benefit from Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact

Dendro is a brand new element that players will finally have access to in Genshin Impact 3.0. Naturally, one has to wonder which currently existing characters will benefit from the new reactions. The new Elemental reactions include Dendro and:

Aggravate: Electro on an enemy affected by Quicken

Electro on an enemy affected by Quicken Bloom: Hydro

Hydro Burning: Pyro

Pyro Burgeon: Pyro on a Bloom seed

Pyro on a Bloom seed Hyperbloom: Electro on a regular Bloom Seed

Electro on a regular Bloom Seed Quicken: Electro

Electro Spread: Dendro on an enemy affected by Quicken

The new playable Dendro characters in Genshin Impact 3.0 include the Traveler, Tighnari, and Collei. More characters of this element will be introduced in future updates, just as there will be new characters who interact well with this element.

Five current Genshin Impact characters who will appreciate the latest Dendro Elemental reactions

1) Mona

A fan favorite (Image via HoYoverse)

Many Dendro Elemental reactions involve Hydro in some capacity, thanks to Bloom being a crucial part of said reactions. Bloom involves Dendro plus Hydro, so characters who have wide AOE Hydro attacks that are easy to use will greatly benefit from the new update. After all, Bloom is necessary for:

Burgeon

Hyperbloom

An excellent example of a character who will benefit from the new update is Mona. All of her Normal Attacks apply Hydro, and her Elemental Skill creates a fairly wide Hydro attack that regularly applies Hydro in a few ticks.

She's an easy-to-obtain 5-star unit, meaning that there is a great deal of players who will inevitably benefit from owning her.

2) Kokomi

An underrated character (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi is often underrated by some parts of the Genshin Impact community, which was especially notable upon her initial launch. She's similar to Mona in that she's a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user, meaning that she can also easily trigger all of the new Dendro reactions.

She plays a different role than Mona in some teams, mainly because of her amazing ability to heal her teammates. Barbara is similar in this regard, except her Elemental Skill is nowhere near as good at applying Hydro from a distance compared to Kokomi's.

3) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun will be valuable for a long time (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is already an amazing unit in Genshin Impact. However, the new update introduces plenty of new Dendro reactions that involve Electro in some way, such as:

Aggravate

Hyperbloom

Quicken

Spread

There were already plenty of reasons to use the Raiden Shogun before this update, so having access to a bunch of new Elemental Reactions is a huge boon to her favor. She can easily trigger any of them, and her overall kit is good enough to synergize well with future Dendro characters.

4) Yae Miko

Yae Miko will get indirectly buffed as a result of the new element's introduction (Image via HoYoverse)

Many Travelers were understandably disappointed with Yae Miko's debut. However, she is expected to get a little bit better with the introduction of Dendro in Genshin Impact 3.0. Like Kokomi and Mona, she is a Catalyst user, meaning that she can easily trigger all of the new reactions.

Her Elemental Skill and Burst can easily apply more Electro applications if necessary. At the very least, the new update should open up some more diverse team comps to include for everybody's favorite shrine maiden.

5) Xiangling

An amazing 4-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling's Pyro application is amazing in Genshin Impact, particularly because she's easy to get to C4. Her fourth Constellation extends her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, to last for 14 seconds.

That ability applies Pyro very well, and it doesn't force her to stay on the field to use it. Similarly, her Elemental Skill is also capable of applying Pyro, although it's less convenient to use by comparison.

Genshin Impact players should expect to see Xiangling capable of creating Burning and Burgeon quite easily. She's already a great unit as it is, but there's a strong likelihood that she will become even better in the next update.

