Genshin Impact Mechanical painting puzzle guide for Day-1

Genshin Impact launches its last event before entering the last week of patch 2.8's second phase. The new event, Evermotion Mechanical Painting, is a puzzle-oriented event where players will help the Fontaine NPC.

A total of six puzzles or Mechanical Painting parts are to be restored to get a chance to win handsome rewards such as Primogems and many more. The event starts on August 12 and will end on August 22.

Currently, only Puzzle 1 will be available in the event for players to solve. Here is everything players need to know about how they can solve the first puzzle of the latest Genshin Impact event.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Evermotion Mechanical Painting event

Like every other Genshin Impact event, players have to make sure they are eligible to participate in the event. Fortunately, the requirements for Evermotion Mechanical Painting are rather straightforward.

Here are the two criteria players need to fulfill to participate:

Adventure Rank must be at least level 18 or above

Players must have completed Archon Quest "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

Search for a Fontaine NPC named Felix Yogue in Mondstadt City to initiate the event. Felix will be stationed in the southwest part of Mondstadt City near the Knights of Favonius building.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Solution of Day 1 puzzle

The new event has time-gated all the puzzles, which will unlock one puzzle each day. Hence, if players want to solve all the puzzles at once, they will have to wait for six days (until August 18, 2022).

Day 1 puzzle of Evermotion Mechanical Painting (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above showcases the first puzzle that can be solved on Day 1 of the Evermotion Mechanical Painting event. Players have to position the six given gears in such a manner that it connects all the parts together.

Here is the solution for the Day 1 puzzle from the Evermotion Mechanical Position event:

Position 1: Medium Gear

Position 2: Small Gear

Position 3: Medium Gear

Position 4: Large Gear

Position 5: Small Gear

Position 6: Medium Gear

To start solving the puzzle, players will have to select the position where they want to add the correct gear. The selected position will highlight its location on the board to visually help players solve the puzzle. When all the drivers (the colored gears) start moving together, that will indicate that the puzzle has been solved.

Solving the first puzzle will reward players with 60 Primogems and many other rewards. This way, players can claim around 360 Primogems by solving all six puzzles, and another 60 Primogems will be handed over once the event quest is completed.

Players can watch this excellent YouTube video from TakaGG that will visually guide them to solve the first puzzle. There is no doubt the new event will be a delight for those who love puzzles.

Overall, players have one last chance to obtain Primogems from the patch 2.8 events as the game approaches a new version update within a week.

