Genshin Impact to increase friend list limit in next update, suggests new leak

A recent Genshin Impact leak indicates that the upcoming patch 3.0 will increase the amount of friends players can have. Although the fantasy RPG primarily focuses on solo gameplay, there are multiple aspects that encourage players to socialize with other people or friends for various activities.

Based on the leak, the earlier cap of 45 friends might be increased to 60 friends. Keep in mind that this is a questionable leak that has not been verified. However, it comes from a credible source who has also provided leaks that turned out to be true. Here is everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact leak related to friend lists.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal that friend list cap will be increased to 60

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed one of the most-awaited quality of life (QoF) changes in-game, allowing players to add 15 more friends. This is a pretty big deal for the community.

If the leak turns out to be authentic, players will not have to worry about removing old inactive friends to make room for new ones. Gamers who love co-op sessions now have a chance to keep more of their companions on their friend list.

Various aspects of the game can also be completed in a co-op session with friends, and it's also a great way to hang out and collect resources from each other's world.

The leak also provides two pictures for comparison to illustrate how the change will look in-game. One screenshot looks like the current in-game friend list, while the second shows the change in the cap size. This image appears to have been taken from the recent beta, where testers were given a rare chance to explore the new Sumeru region before its global release.

Release date for leaked QoF change to Genshin Impact friend list

Considering that the screenshot has been taken from the 3.0 public beta, fans can expect the leaked change to arrive in the patch 3.0 update.

The emergence of such new leaks before the 3.0 Special Program does not seem to be a coincidence, and they're also a good indicator that all the leaked changes might also be officially announced during the 3.0 livestream.

Moreover, the newly leaked quality-of-life change could also aid in attracting new players. It may also encourage some of the older players to return to check out what the new Dendro region, Sumeru, will bring to the game.

