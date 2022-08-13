Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: Link and redeem code release time for all regions

After months of waiting, the release of Genshin Impact patch 3.0 is closer than ever. Officials have already announced the premiere of the 3.0 Special Program, which is set to take place on August 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4).

Players can watch the 3.0 Special Program to learn about all the new content that will be released with patch 3.0. There will also be redeem codes handed out during the livestream that players can claim within 24 hours. The total amount of rewards will amount to 300 Primogems.

Fans can watch the livestream live on two platforms - Twitch and Bilibili. The premiere will be replayed later on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the 3.0 Special Program.

Genshin Impact: Link and release time for 3.0 Special Program

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!



Genshin Impact has officially scheduled the 3.0 Special Program to air on August 13, 2022 at 8 AM (UTC-4). The livestream will provide players with juicy details about the upcoming patch 3.0.

Fans can expect an official announcement about all the new changes and features being introduced. New characters and weapon banners will also be disclosed in the 3.0 livestream.

For readers' convenience, here is a list of other timezones so players from all across the globe can tune in at the correct time to watch the Special Program:

USA - 7.00 am EST

India - 5.30 pm IST

United Kingdom - 12.00 pm (UTC+0)

Philippines - 8.00 pm (UTC+8)

Malaysia - 8.00 pm (UTC+8)

Australia - 11.00 PM (UTC +11)

Apart from the upcoming content, the 3.0 Special Program will also announce the official date for patch 3.0 global release.

Many in the Genshin Impact community speculate that the expected release date for patch 3.0 will be August 23 or 24, 2022. The livestream announcement will clarify the accuracy of the aforementioned specualtion.

Link and release time of the redeem codes for patch 3.0 livestream

POV of redeem codes being revealed in livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are many reasons why players love to watch the 3.0 Special Program. Some watch it to learn about the new and upcoming content, while others watch it to hear their favorite voice-actors. However, one of the main reasons for watching the 3.0 livestream has to be the free Primogems.

Developers hand out redeem codes at regular intervals during the livestream. Fans can take a look at the picture above as a reference to how these redeem codes are disclosed. A total of three redeem codes are revealed, which will expire within 24 hours.

Hence, players should claim these rewards as soon as possible. There are multiple methods that players can use to claim the 3.0 livestream redeem codes. There is an official redeem site created by the developers to claim the codes. Another alternative players can use is the 'Redeem Now' option available in the in-game settings.

