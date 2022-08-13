Genshin Impact 3.0 redeem codes: How to get 300 Primogems for free

The time has almost come for the Genshin Impact community to receive a large amount of new content. HoYoverse will soon be releasing the biggest update in the game, where players are set to receive a brand new location with characters, events, and so much more. With only a few days left before the update hits official servers, the company is conducting a live showcase.

Typically, there are Primogems offered during this livestream, a popular trend for the community. With each reveal and showcase, HoYoverse offers redeem codes to all players, rewarding them with several Primogems and useful in-game materials. This will definitely come in handy for F2P players, with HoYoverse releasing new characters after the update.

Genshin Impact 3.0 live showcase and Primogems redemption code (2022)

Interested players can use the redeem codes with the game or via the official website to claim a total of 300 primogems. However, to do this, they will need to copy the codes given below:

8ANCKTWYVRD5: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

EA7VKTFHU9VR: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

KT7DKSFGCRWD: (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora).

As mentioned, Genshin Impact codes can be redeemed in two ways, including the in-game option and HoYoverse's official website. Players need to follow the steps given below to redeem the codes while playing the game:

Players will need to open the Paimon menu by clicking on the "Paimon" icon on the top left side of the screen. From there, they will need to head down to the "Settings" option, which is the small cogwheel icon. Upon entering the "Settings" option, players will now need to head down to the "Account" tab. Upon entering the Account tab, the copied code can be pasted after clicking on the "Redeem Code" option. Players can now simply type in the redemption code on the white blank space, or paste it directly to claim the reward.

Account tab in Settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

The aforementioned method can be done on all platforms, including Android, iOS, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5. Furthermore, codes can also be redeemed through HoYoverse's official website. The process is as follows:

Players can click here, or head to HoYoverse's official website and then the code redemption page.

There, they will need to log in using the credentials for their HoYoverse or Genshin Impact account.

Once done, players must now choose the region they play in.

Once selected, the site will ask players to put in the redemption code inside a white space.

Upon redeeming the code, the desired primogems and materials will be sent to the players via an in-game email.

Official code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.0 is all set to release on August 24, 2022, with the introduction of the region of Sumeru, new characters, banners, and multiple new events.

