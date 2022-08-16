Genshin Impact 3.0 update to bring back Seelie event with a free companion

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring back the Lost Riches event and even include a brand new free companion to collect. Players who have experienced previous Lost Riches events will know what's coming, but for many, this will be their first attempt at this puzzle hunt-themed event.

Fans will need to utilize all of their senses if they want to track down the hidden treasure buried across Sumeru. The Genshin Impact 3.0 Lost Riches event will include rewards, a new Seelie, and more.

Lost Riches event returns in Genshin Impact 3.0

The Genshin Impact 3.0 trailer has revealed a ton of new content coming to the game, including several of the update's new upcoming events. These events include exciting journeys through Sumeru, and one such event will grant players some great rewards. This event is known as Lost Riches, and it will make its third appearance during the 3.0 update.

#Genshinlmpact Green Seelie as well as the other colors will be available in the upcoming Lost Riches Green Seelie as well as the other colors will be available in the upcoming Lost Riches#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/6jiWI2cmSW

During the Lost Riches event, fans will be able to explore Sumeru as they hunt down lost treasure scattered throughout the region. Players will once again meet the NPC named Ulman, who will allow them to utilize a treasure-seeking Seelie that will help them pinpoint the location of buried treasures that have been lost in the region. Fans will need to keep their eyes and ears open as they explore the region to uncover loot.

Lost Riches will provide many rewards as players uncover the tokens buried in chests across the region. These tokens can then be used to purchase several rewards, including Primogems, Hero's Wits, and floating companions known as Seelies. These Seelies will fly around the player character, making sounds and little idle animations. They are a great way to accessorize, and they come in a variety of colors.

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily Moss seelie “becomes most happy indeed when it gets close to a tree” Moss seelie “becomes most happy indeed when it gets close to a tree” 😭😭 https://t.co/rhfIEO9SPn

With the launch of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, the Seelies available will increase, as the new Mini Seelies: Moss will be added to the game. This new Seelie will be the same as the previous Seelies, having a similar animation set and sound effects. However, this Seelie variation comes in a shade of green, which matches many of the characters from Sumeru much better. This moss-colored Seelie is apparently the happiest when near a tree, which is fitting given that it hails from the land of Dendro.

Players will also get the opportunity to grab one of the previous Seelie colors during the event. There have been four Seelies released up to this point. These come in Pink, Yellow, Blue, and Purple. Although collecting them all is still impossible, fans will want to make sure they grab another one of these precious pets before the event concludes.

Fans should remember that this isn't the last time that this event will occur in the game, which means they will be able to see the Moss Seelie once again in the future.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will mark the return of the Lost Riches event, which comes alongside a brand new Seelie variety.

