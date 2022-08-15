Genshin Impact 3.0 update: New 5-star and craftable weapons for Sumeru patch

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a ton of new content to the game, including a variety of powerful weapons for players to summon and craft. Fans will want to make sure they save up some Primogems and resources if they want to take advantage of the new arsenal coming during the 3.0 update. Sumeru has a ton of secrets to uncover with powerful foes guarding them, making having the right armaments crucial to battle.

Genshin Impact players can learn more about the game's newest weapons coming in the 3.0 update here.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will have new 5-star and craftable weapons

Genshin Impact 3.0 is just around the corner, and players will be able to experience a ton of new content when it releases. The game is set to bring the Traveler to the new region of Sumeru, and as such, they will be able to interact with a wide range of new enemies and wield brand-new equipment.

Each region in Genshin Impact has brought a new set of craftable weapons to the Traveler's arsenal, and the ones from Sumeru pack a serious punch. These new craftable weapons each bear a striking resemblance to the forest surroundings of Sumeru, with the shafts and blades being hewn from the wood of the land and imbued with Dendro energy.

Players will want to make sure they utilize these new armaments on some of Sumeru's best characters. Here's what they can do:

Fruit of Fulfillment

The craftable 4-star Catalyst from Sumeru will provide Energy Recharge as a substat, maxing out at 45.94 Energy Recharge at level 90. This weapon has a base attack of 509.61 and can be a potent weapon in the hands of a powerful Catalyst wielder. It provides the Wax and Wane effect as its passive, which triggers after an Elemental Reaction.

This provides the wielder with 24 Elemental Mastery, though they lose 5% of their ATK%. Every three seconds, a stack of Wax and Wane can be gained, with a max of five stacks. These stacks will degrade every six seconds without an Elemental Reaction being triggered. These stacks can be gained even when the character is off-field.

Sapwood Blade

This 4-star craftable sword ascends with Energy Recharge and provides 30.63% at level 90, along with a 564.78 Base Attack. The passive on this weapon triggers after the Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, or Hyperbloom reactions are triggered. The passive effect will spawn a Leaf of Consciousness around the wielder for a maximum of ten seconds.

When picked up, the Leaf of Consciousness will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12 seconds, and this effect can only be triggered once every 20 seconds. This can occur while the character is off-field, making it great for new Genshin Impact team compositions.

Forest Regalia

This weapon ascends with Energy Recharge as its substat and will max at 30.63% at level 90. This craftable claymore also has a base ATK of 564.78, and its passive effect is identical to the Sapwood Blade, making it ideal on Claymore users that scale off of Elemental Mastery. However, Genshin Impact fans should be sure to not equip both weapons in a team, as the effects from picking up a Leaf of Consciousness do not stack.

Moonpiercer

Unlike the previous weapons, the Moonpiercer ascends with Elemental Mastery as its substat, providing its wielder with 110.26 of the powerful stat at level 90. It also has a Base ATK of 564.78, making it a powerful contender as a polearm. Its passive ability is similar to the Sapwood Blade, though instead of creating a Leaf of Consciousness, it instead produces a Leaf of Revival.

This leaf will grant the character who picks it up 16% ATK for 12 seconds. Only one leaf can be generated every 20 seconds, and it can be created off-field.

King's Squire

The final 4-star craftable weapon coming in Sumeru is the King's Squire, a bow that will provide its wielder with an ATK% substat. This weapon maxes at a 55.13% ATK% substat, along with a 454.36 base ATK.

The passive effect of this weapon procs upon utilizing an Elemental Skill or Burst, increasing the Elemental Mastery of the caster by 60 for 12 seconds. This effect is removed when swapping characters, but it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to a nearby opponent when swapping if the effect is still active.

Hunter's Path

The Hunter's Path is the 5-star Signature Weapon that will be released during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. This bow belongs to Tighnari and provides a 44.1% Crit Rate substat at level 90, along with a 542 Base ATK, making it a powerful choice for crit based bow users. The passive effect of this weapon is called At the End of the Beast-Paths, and it provides an unconditional 12% boost to all Elemental DMG.

Upon hitting an enemy with a Charged Attack, it triggers the Tireless Hunt effect, which increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect is removed after 12 further Charged Attacks or after 10 seconds have passed. Only one instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12 seconds.

Genshin Impact players have several weapons to look forward to when the 3.0 update releases.

