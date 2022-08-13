Latest Genshin Impact redeem codes for free Primogems (August 2022)

Genshin Impact's loyal community is only a few days away from its biggest update this year. The upcoming version 3.0 will bring in a brand new location, similar to Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma, which will be called Sumeru. Typically, alongside a brand new region, comes a few new characters.

As expected, HoYoverse has provided codes for free Primogems as part of the livestream being held for the upcoming update. Every player can redeem these codes to get valuable in-game gacha currency.

The following article will inform readers of all three redemption codes that were made available recently and how to use them to claim Primogems.

All 3.0 livestream redemption codes for Genshin Impact Primogems and how to acquire them

The Primogem codes from the official livestream of Genshin Impact 3.0 are as follows:

8ANCKTWYVRD5: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

EA7VKTFHU9VR: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

KT7DKSFGCRWD: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

To redeem these codes, one must head to HoYoverse's official website or into the in-game settings in Genshin Impact. For the latter option, players can follow the steps given below:

Launch the game via the official launcher and log in using one's credentials.

After opening the game, head to the Paimon menu by clicking the icon on the top-left corner of the screen.

Inside this menu, head down to the cogwheel icon, which is the in-game Settings.

Once inside, head all the way down to the "Account" tab and click on the "Redeem Code" option.

From there, simply paste the code, or type it in.

Players can use these steps on any platform such as Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 to claim their rewards.

The in-game Settings menu in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For redemption through the developer's website, players can follow these steps by heading to the official HoYoverse code redemption page:

Head to HoYoverse's official code redemption page by clicking on this link.

Log in using credentials for the respective platform.

Select the preferred server for the character.

Paste or type in the code within the white space.

The rewards will be sent to a player's in-game mail after redemption on the official website.

Players will have 12 hours to redeem the codes, after which, all three of them will expire.

Code redemption page on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.0 will be introducing two new playable characters to the game's already packed roster, alongside an entire region for exploration. Sumeru will be the newest region in the game, allowing players to explore the Statue of the Sevens, Dendroculi, new flora, creatures, events, and much more.

Players are expected to receive the 3.0 update very soon on August 24.

Edited by Atul S