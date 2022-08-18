5 facts about Dendro elemental reactions in Genshin Impact

Dendro is a new element that will be added to Genshin Impact version 3.0, and various new elemental reactions can be implemented on enemies. As a brand new gameplay, the community loves to analyze unreleased elements using official footage from HoYoverse.

Based on the recent official announcement regarding Dendro's elemental reaction to old Sumeru teasers, players can find many facts about the said reaction even though it is yet to be released in-game. This article will include five facts about Dendro's elemental reactions in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: 5 unique facts regarding Dendro elemental reaction

1. Dendro did not react to Geo/Cryo/Anemo

Among the six other elements in Genshin Impact, there will be no elemental reactions between Dendro and the three other elements which are Geo, Anemo, and Cryo.

While there is no official statement regarding the issue, the latest Genshin Impact Special Program in addition to the Sumeru Adventure Journal Volume 1 has not revealed any footage or information about Dendro with the three mentioned elements.

Thus, it can be concluded that version 3.0 will not feature any elemental reactions between Dendro and Geo/Anemo/Cryo, or it may not be added permanently.

2. Two element statuses can coexist

Travelers now know that Dendro will not have any reaction to Cryo, so another theory states that Dendro and its elemental reaction can coexist with other elements. In fact, it has been implemented in Genshin Impact with Electro-Charged reaction.

When enemies are Electro-Charged, gamers can trigger another reaction if a third element is applied such as Overload, Vaporize, and others. The same system may be applied alongside Dendro reactions and other older elemental reactions.

3. Burning is the first Dendro reaction

New players may not have realized it, but one of Dendro's elemental reactions was added to the game on the very first day it was released.

Burning is the first Dendro reaction in the game. Players can trigger it by attacking a Dendro Slime with Pyro or when an active character is attacked by a Dendro Samachurl.

4. Bloom is the most unique reaction

Bloom can be triggered by Dendro and Hydro (Image via HoYoverse)

Bloom is arguably the most unique reaction to Dendro. It requires two phases of reactions to be effective. First, opponents need to be affected by both Hydro and Dendro to produce a Dendro Core. The seed then needs to react with another element to be effective and deals damage to the enemies.

5. Dendro Cores maximum number

Dendro Core explode after hit maximum number on the field (Image via HoYoverse)

In the official 3.0 livestream, the developers claimed that there will be a cap on the number of Dendro Cores on the field. When players exceed the cap or after a period of time, the Dendro Cores will explode and deal AoE Dendro damage.

Based on the footage from the Special Program, Travelers can see that the cores cap at a maximum of 2 Dendro Cores. When the third core spawns, the oldest Dendro Core will explode.

Dendro will be added to Genshin Impact version 3.0 on August 24 after the maintenance update is finished. The first 5-star Dendro character, Tighnari, will also have his wish banner available for players to pull.

