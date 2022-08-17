How to collect 8000+ Primogems worth of wishes for Tighnari banner in Genshin Impact

Tighnari is the first 5-star Dendro character to be added to Genshin Impact, excluding Dendro Traveler. The Forest Ranger will be available in the Wish Banner for Phase 1 of version 3.0 starting on August 24.

Remember that the version 3.0 update will take five weeks instead of the usual six weeks. In other words, Tighnari's banner will last for around two weeks. He will be added to the Standard Banner after Genshin Impact version 3.1.

Here are some methods gamers can use to collect Primogems for the Ranger's banner in the game.

Genshin Impact: How to get 8000+ Primogems worth of Fates for the Tighnari banner

Tighnari's banner for Genshin Impact 3.0 will be available on August 24 for two weeks, in addition to the Sumeru region. The new area will bring many opportunities for players to collect Primogems and Fates by completing quests and event missions.

Here is an overview of methods that Travelers can use to get Primogems over the course of version 3.0:

Game update and fixed bug compensation (600 Primogems) Daily Commissions (840 Primogems) Stardust Exchange (5 Acquaint and Intertwined Fates worth 1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss (600 Primogems) New Quests (500 Primogems) Sumeru Region (1500 Primogems) Statue of the Seven (540 Primogems) New Events (1420 Primogems) Character Test Run (40 Primogems) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In (20 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon (1260 Primogems)

All of the methods above can be done in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 3.0. Players who can complete the list may obtain up to 8920 Primogems in the game.

A detailed guide on obtaining 8920 Primogems during Tighnari's banner

1) Game update and fixed bug compensation

Primogems for maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

On August 24, after the maintenance update is completed in Genshin Impact version 3.0, players will get 600 Primogems from the in-game mail as compensation for game updates and fixed bugs.

2) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions rewards 60 Primogems per day (Image via HoYoverse)

One day of Daily Commission can provide 60 Primogems to players. In other words, completing the tasks for two weeks straight during Tighnari's banner will reward them with 840 Primogems.

3) Stardust Exchange

Fates can be bought from the Stardust Exchange shop (Image via HoYoverse)

On August 1, like the first of every month, Genshin Impact refreshed the Stardust Exchange items in Paimon's Bargain, and players can buy 5 Acquaints and 5 Intertwined Fates from it. Both items combined are equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

4) Spiral Abyss

Other than the shop reset, Spiral Abyss will also be refreshed, and players may gain 600 Primogems by completing the challenge with 36-stars. While Travelers can succeed with full 4-star characters, it may be hard without a proper strategy.

5) New Quests

New Archon Quests in version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new Archon Quests and Tighnari Story Quest will be added to Genshin Impact version 3.0. In addition to Sumeru's new World Quests and hidden quests, players may gain up to 500 Primogems.

6) Sumeru Region

Sumeru is a new region in Genshin Impact and is said to be as big as the Liyue region. Travelers will find new puzzles, achievements, and treasure chests when exploring new areas that will reward them with more or less 1500 Primogems.

7) Statue of the Seven

Statue of the Seven in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

The Statue of the Seven in Sumeru may give gamers who offer Dendroculus to the statue with 540 Primogems. However, it is unknown whether they can upgrade the statue to the max level in one version.

8) New Events

In the first phase of Genshin Impact version 3.0, there may only be two events available for Travelers to play. One of them may be the main event that usually gives 1000 Primogems while one side event with 420 Primogems as rewards.

9) Character Test Run

First banner of version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Tighnari, Zhongli is another 5-star character that will have his character banner and test run. Players who complete both character test runs will get a total of 40 Primogems.

10) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Rewards for HoYoLAB daily check-in (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact gamers will get 20 Primogems in the HoYoLAB Daily Check-In. However, they must check in to the forum regularly.

11) Blessing of the Welkin Moon (1260 Primogems)

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

The final method is only available to P2P players who bought the Blessing of the Welkin Moon. One day of logging in to Genshin Impact will provide them with 90 Primogems. In total, they may get 1260 Primogems over the course of the Tighnari banner.

Travelers who manage to complete all the methods above during the first phase of version 3.0 will obtain roughly 8920 Primogems worth of wishes for Tighnari's banner.

