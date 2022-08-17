Genshin Impact 3.0 characters: Abilities, roles, and voice actors

With Genshin Impact patch 3.0 scheduled to be released next week, players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new Sumeru characters.

The most recent 3.0 Special Program officially introduced three new characters set to arrive in the upcoming update. They are:

Tighnari (5-star)

Collei (4-star)

Dori (4-star)

The livestream also confirmed the characters' abilities and voice actors. While Tighnari and Collei will be Dendro bow users, Dori will be an Electro Claymore user.

Tighnari's role and abilities in Genshin Impact 3.0

Tighnari is the first 5-star Sumeru character to debut in the Genshin Impact patch 3.0 update. He will be a Dendro bow user who will focus on charge attacks to deal maximum damage.

Like Ganyu, Tighnari has two charge levels on his charge attacks and has abilities that will buff up his overall charge-attack damage. He will serve as the Dendro DPS in future teams.

When Tighnari casts his Elemental Skill, he creates an AoE Dendro zone, which deals damage to enemies inside the zone. When enemies are inside the zone, the skill acts as a taunt while dealing Dendro damage to enemies inside. However, when Tighnari is inside his Elemental Skill, he receives buffs that reduce his arrow's charge time.

Meanwhile, Tighnari's Elemental Burst allows him to shoot six special arrows that will summon a second wave of homing arrows when they hit the enemy.

Collei and Dori's roles and abilities in Genshin Impact 3.0

Collei and Dori are the two new 4-stars that will be introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0.

While Collei is a Dendro bow user like Tighnari, Dori is an Electro claymore user. Both character kits have great utility value. They have the potential to act as great support for future team compositions.

Collei's Elemental Skill is a boomerang that deals Dendro damage to hit enemies. However, the highlight of her kit has to be her Elemental Burst, where she can create a Dendro AoE zone. The AoE will continue to deal Dendro damage to enemies inside it. This burst is pretty effective for teams that focus on Dendro elemental reactions.

While Collei can act as a Dendro battery or burst-DPS for the team, Dori can be a potential Electro enabler and healer. Excluding Dori, there is only one other Electro healer in-game, so having an additional Electro healer provides players with more flexibility while building teams for clear future content.

Dori provides healing with her Elemental Burst, which is based on her max health. She can summon a Jinni that will continuously heal active characters and also regenerate energy.

Voice actors of new Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact

Official artwork featuring future Sumeru characters (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a list of voice actors revealed for Tighnari, Collei, and Dori during the livestream:

EN version

Tighnari- Elliot Gindi

Collei- Christina Costello

Dori- Anjali Kunapaneni

JP version

Tighnari- Sanae Koboyashi

Collei- Ryoko Maekawa

Dori- Tomoko Kaneda

Players who are planning to obtain these characters should definitely start saving Primogems to summon on their rate-up banners.

