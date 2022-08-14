Anjali Kunapaneni and Kaneda Tomoko confirmed as Dori’s voice actors in Genshin Impact

Dori's English and Japanese voice actors in Genshin Impact are Anjali Kunapaneni and Kaneda Tomoko, respectively. With that being said, some people might not be familiar with their work. Anjali uses they/them pronounces, so this article will do the same when talking about them. Similarly, Tomoko Kaneda will simply be referred to as she/her.

For those curious, Wang Xiaotong and Lee Myeong-ho are Dori's Chinese and Korean voice actors, respectively. This article will primarily focus on the English and Japanese VAs since they're usually the ones listed in the official reveals.

Dori's voice actors in Genshin Impact: Anjali Kunapaneni (EN) and Kaneda Tomoko (JP)

The official VA reveal (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream that aired on August 13, 2022, confirmed Dori's English and Japanese voice actors. This character will debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.0 in the second phase of the update on Ganyu and Kokomi's reruns.

This Sumeru native is a 4-star Electro Claymore user who is known for being an unpredictable merchant, so it will be interesting to see these two voice actors portray her.

This article will begin with Anjali Kunapaneni and their previous roles before proceeding to Kaneda Tomoko and her previous roles.

Anjali Kunapaneni (English)

The English voice actor (Image via Second Star)

Anjali Kunapaneni is a new voice actor with about a few years of experience thus far. Here are their most notable performances as of yet:

Fuku (Demon Slayer)

Various minor voices, such as Danika and Croagunk's Trainer (Pokemon Journeys: The Series)

Mimi Imimi (Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS)

Convenience Store Cashier (Kotaro Lives Alone)

Young Lucius (Thermae Romae Novae)

Karin (Fena: Pirate Princess)

Anjali Kunapaneni has their own website that curious Genshin Impact players can check, although it's strictly to hear some demo reels along with some contact information: https://www.hearanjali.com.

Voicing Dori is quite a notable role, and from what Travelers can currently hear, Anjali does a pretty good job.

Kaneda Tomoko (Japanese)

The Japanese voice actress and her previous roles (Image via Seiyuu)

Kaneda Tomoko will be voicing this merchant from Sumeru in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact. She's had several roles throughout nearly two decades, so it's worth looking at some of the more notable ones:

Nel Tu (Bleach)

Culumon (Digimon)

Chirithy (Kingdom Hearts)

Popuko (Pop Team Epic)

Bonta-kun (Super Robot Wars)

Chiyo Mihama (Azumanga Daioh)

The above image also showcases plenty of other great roles this voice actress has done throughout the years.

Dori (Genshin Impact)

Both Anjali Kunapaneni and Kaneda Tomoko voice this character. Although Version 3.0 comes out on August 24, 2022, Dori won't be playable right away. Instead, she will be playable in the second half of that update once Ganyu and Kokomi's reruns begin.

With that being said, both voice actors did a phenomenal job in their roles.

