VAs Christina Costello and Maekawa Ryoko to voice Collei in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.0 is just around the corner, and players will be able to meet many new characters from the massive region of Sumeru.

One of these characters has been heavily anticipated for a long time, and fans will finally be able to utilize her in their team compositions once the 3.0 update launches. Collei is a 4-star Dendro archer who can provide her team with a ton of value and will be many players' first introduction to the new element.

Fans can learn more about Collei's voice actors here to help prepare for Genshin Impact 3.0's launch.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Collei's voice actors revealed

Genshin Impact's newest version will bring players to an entirely new region, with a huge cast of characters to meet and interact with.

Part of what makes the game's interactions so interesting is the incredible voice acting that goes into each character's dialog. These performances can really bring extra life to a character, and fans who enjoy the game's voice acting will definitely want to keep an eye out for Collei.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Participate to obtain a free 4* Collei

#genshinimpact In the Graven Innocence eventParticipate to obtain a free 4* Collei In the Graven Innocence eventParticipate to obtain a free 4* Collei#genshinimpact https://t.co/ADUQImJ9vW

Collei will be a free character during the 3.0 update, giving fans the opportunity to acquire her and utilize her in their parties later on in the update. Gamers will want to make sure they take advantage of this opportunity before the update ends.

Her in-game voice will be provided by Christina Costello in English and Maekawa Ryoko in Japanese. Players can learn more about their previous voice roles below.

English - Christina Costello

Christina Costello will be appearing as the voice of Collei in English. She has appeared in several works before this and will be familiar to fans of anime and gaming. Christina has appeared in animes like Girl's Frontline and Love Live! Superstar.

This role will be her first in Genshin Impact, and from the work that has been shown so far in trailers, players will definitely enjoy hearing more from Collei in-game. Given that she is an important part of Sumeru, there's sure to be a ton of content surrounding her character, giving fans plenty of opportunities to hear the new performance.

Japanese - Maekawa Ryoko

In the Japanese language, Collei will be voiced by Maekawa Ryoko, who is known for her voice roles in popular anime like Magic of Stella and Asobi Asobase. Players will definitely enjoy the performance that this actor brings to Collei, as she has voiced plenty of similar characters in the past and will give a great performance as Collei.

One thing that many players have pointed out is that they are also the previous voice actor for Wendy in Honkai Impact 3rd, which may be a surprise to some long-time Honkai fans. It seems that Wendy has finally made her way into Genshin Impact in an unexpected manner.

Other VAs for Collei include: Chinese - Qin Wenjing and Korean - Bang Siu.

Genshin Impact's newest character, Collei, has some great voice talent behind her, and fans will want to make sure they give her new dialog a listen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi