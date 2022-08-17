New Genshin Impact web event for free Primogems: A Journey Through Pages guide

Genshin Impact players have just a week to collect enough resources before the global release of Sumeru with the patch 3.0 update. Fortunately for them, the developers have launched a new web event called "A Journey Through Pages".

This new web event seems to be the last event of patch 2.8, where players will have the chance to obtain free Primogems by completing simple tasks. Primogems are a scarce form of premium currency when players choose to stay free-to-play. This is why they should definitely take part in "A Journey Through Pages" to earn extra Primogems to summon future characters.

The following article will guide players and provide them with all the necessary information about the latest Genshin Impact web event.

Genshin Impact: Guide to the Journey Through Pages web event for free Primogems

A look at the web event's login page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Officials recently launched the latest web event for patch 2.8 as Genshin Impact gets closer to the Sumeru update. Fortunately, the new web event called "A Journey Through Pages" is a relaxed exploration-based mini game where players have a chance to earn free Primogems. The web event will be available from August 17 to August 23, 2022, implying that it is the last web event before the global release of the new patch 3.0 update.

Interested readers can click on the link attached in the tweet below to participate in the new web event. Since the web event has no link to the game's storyline, there is no eligibility criteria to participate, so everyone has a chance to win free Primogems.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



>Click to Take Part in Event<

hoyo.link/0c6JmBA6



〓Event Duration〓

Aug. 17 – Aug. 23 23:59 (UTC+8)



#GenshinImpact Web Event "A Journey Through Pages" Now Online: Take part to obtain Primogems and other rewards. A wonderful journey made out of pieces of paper. Join now!>Click to Take Part in Event<〓Event Duration〓Aug. 17 – Aug. 23 23:59 (UTC+8) Web Event "A Journey Through Pages" Now Online: Take part to obtain Primogems and other rewards. A wonderful journey made out of pieces of paper. Join now!>Click to Take Part in Event<hoyo.link/0c6JmBA6〓Event Duration〓Aug. 17 – Aug. 23 23:59 (UTC+8)#GenshinImpact

The goal is simple enough, players need to complete a jigsaw puzzle that can be entered and explored for various Encounters. The more Encounters players record, the more rewards they can unlock. The first piece of the puzzle will be provided for free. This piece must be dragged and placed in its appropriate slot, and sometimes, players may have to rotate the pieces to find the correct location.

Once the first puzzle piece is completed, more pieces (also called Encounter Pieces) can be obtained through Activity Points. Players will have to complete Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact as well as other tasks to get sufficient Activity Points to obtain Encounter Pieces. Every new Piece guarantees one Encounter, which is why players should try to collect as many as they can to expand the map and have more Encounters.

REWARDS

Here is a list of potential rewards that players can obtain from the web event:

Primogems x 120

Hero's Wit x 9

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 8

Mora x 60,000

The rewards are divided into multiple parts that can be unlocked after completing 1, 3, 6, 9, and 13 Encounter records.

Players can also share the event on their social media handles and stand a chance to earn 10,000 Mora. However, it is not necessary to share the event to obtain the rewards, as they can simply copy the link and that counts as well.

Overall, the gameplay and artstyle of the new web event has an interesting indie vibe to it. As expected, it is a great way for players to take a break from the usual grind in Genshin Impact.

