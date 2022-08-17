Genshin Impact "A Journey Through Pages" web event guide: How to get 120 primogems easily

The new Genshin Impact web event, 'A Journey Through Pages,' is now open, and players can participate to gain 120 Primogems. Players must match puzzle pieces during the event and explore the map area to collect Encounter Records.

The more records they manage to collect, the more rewards are unlocked. It is important to note that the web event is heavily connected to players' in-game accounts as they need to complete missions in Genshin Impact to unlock the exploration map of the web event.

Genshin Impact: A Journey Through Pages guide for 120 Primogems

The new web event, 'A Journey Through Pages,' will be available from August 17 to August 23, 2022. Players can piece together sheets of paper called Encounter Pieces to complete a map they can then explore.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



>Click to Take Part in Event<

hoyo.link/0c6JmBA6



〓Event Duration〓

Aug. 17 – Aug. 23 23:59 (UTC+8)



#GenshinImpact Web Event "A Journey Through Pages" Now Online: Take part to obtain Primogems and other rewards. A wonderful journey made out of pieces of paper. Join now!>Click to Take Part in Event<〓Event Duration〓Aug. 17 – Aug. 23 23:59 (UTC+8) Web Event "A Journey Through Pages" Now Online: Take part to obtain Primogems and other rewards. A wonderful journey made out of pieces of paper. Join now!>Click to Take Part in Event<hoyo.link/0c6JmBA6〓Event Duration〓Aug. 17 – Aug. 23 23:59 (UTC+8)#GenshinImpact

Travelers can open the web event page by clicking on the link here. They must log in using their HoYoverse account and choose the correct server.

Follow the tutorial to complete the first puzzle piece (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the correct Genshin Impact account has been selected, players can follow the tutorial of the web event. They will be given the first Encounter Piece and the opportunity to explore the said area. In addition, Travelers will also get their first Encounter Record. The record is the item they need to collect to unlock more rewards.

Missions to obtain Encounter Pieces (Image via HoYoverse)

The most important thing to note is that players need to get Encounter Pieces to expand the map and unlock various encounters. To do that, they need to complete daily missions in-game such as logging in, completing Daily Commissions, and using 40 Original Resins to gain Activity Points.

For every 50 Activity Points, players will unlock one Encounter Piece. Remember that the daily missions will refresh daily at 04:00 (Server Time), and players will need to collect the points manually from the event page, or it will be reset after the daily refresh.

Unlock more exploration areas using Encounter Piece (Image via HoYoverse)

After Genshin Impact players receive any Encounter Piece, they can put the piece on the gameplay page like in the image above. When the piece is slotted in the puzzle, they can rotate it clockwise by 90 degrees.

Once the Encounter Piece is in the correct position, players will see exclamation marks on the map. Switch to Exploration Mode to enter the map and encounter the creatures.

Follow the paper plane to the right destination (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the map, Travelers can move their character in any direction using the WASD keypad (for PC players) and follow the paper plane to the exclamation mark location. Once players trigger encounters and finish the dialog box, they will gain Encounter Records.

All rewards from the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can collect Encounter Records to obtain various rewards. Genshin Impact players can claim the rewards after unlocking 1, 3, 6, 9, and 13 Encounter Records in the web event.

The total rewards participants will get include 120 Primogems, 9 Hero's Wits, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 60000 Mora. If they share the web event page for the first time, they will get another 10000 Mora for free.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi