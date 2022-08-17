Genshin Impact 3.0 Primogems: Get 20,000+ Primogems in Sumeru patch

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a new region of Sumeru to the game, adding lots of new treasure chests and puzzles to discover. A new region that is said to be as big as Liyue will surely provide lots of Primogems for players.

Travelers can try multiple new and refreshed methods to farm valuable currency in new areas such as completing quests and playing events. Here are all the possible methods for every player in Genshin Impact to gain Primogems in version 3.0.

How to get 20,000+ Primogems worth of Fates during Genshin Impact 3.0

It is important to note that Genshin Impact version 3.0 will take place for five weeks instead of the usual six, starting from August 24. There will undoubtedly be many possibilities for players to acquire more Primogems in Sumeru in Genshin Impact, especially with the abundance of brand-new puzzles and tasks.

The summary below is an overview of methods Travelers can use to acquire Primogems over the course of version 3.0 which are:

Game update and fixed bug compensation (600 Primogems) Daily Commissions (2100 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass (5 Acquaint, 4 Intertwined Fates, and 680 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon (3150 Primogems) Stardust Exchange (5 Acquaint and Intertwined Fates worth 1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss (1200 Primogems) Archon and Story Quests (500 Primogems) Sumeru Region exploration (1500 Primogems) Statue of the Seven (540 Primogems) A special tree in Sumeru (20 Acquaint and 10 Intertwined Fates worth 4800 Primogems) New Events (2260 Primogems) Character Test Runs (80 Primogems) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In (60 Primogems) Version 3.1 Livestream Codes (300 Primogems)

Genshin Impact players can obtain up to 20,810 Primogems worth of Fates once they complete all the methods above.

How to obtain 20810 Primogems in version 3.0 update

1) Game update and fixed bug compensation

Primogems compensation for maintenance and issue fix (Image via HoYoverse)

After the 3.0 maintenance update is finished, players in Genshin Impact will receive their first Primogems for maintenance and issue fixed compensation. Players can acquire a total of 600 Primogems by checking their in-game mail.

2) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

It's important to remember that version 3.0 will run for 35 days rather than the usual 42 days. In other words, they will obtain 2100 Primogems overall if they complete all daily commissions throughout the entire version.

3) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass

Gnostic Hymn must be bought before it can be unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the game server is online, every player will have access to the Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn. Genshin Impact players can earn five Acquaint Fates, four Intertwined Fates, and 600 Primogems by completing tasks and raising their BP Level. In total, they will gain 2040 Primogems worth of Fates.

4) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to the fact that it involves using real money to make the purchase, this technique is only available to pay-to-play (P2P) players. After making a Welkin Moon purchase, players will earn 90 Primogems every day. They will obtain a total of 3150 Primogems by using this method alone.

5) Stardust Exchange

Stardust can be used to buy Fates in Paimon's Bargain (Image via HoYoverse)

Fates can be purchased through the in-game store Stardust Exchange along with other Level-Up materials. In version 3.0, players can purchase up to five Acquaint and Intertwined Fates, giving them 1600 Primogems worth of Fates.

6) Spiral Abyss

There are only two cycles for Spiral Abyss because the Genshin Impact 3.0 update only lasts for five weeks. Travelers who successfully complete the challenges with 36 stars for each cycle will receive 1200 Primogems.

7) Archon and Story Quests

Enter caption Tighnari's Story Quest in version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the Genshin Impact Special Program a few days ago, it has been confirmed that version 3.0 will include new Archon Quests and Story Quests. Gamers may earn 500 Primogems by combining them with several new Sumeru World Quests.

8) Sumeru Region exploration

A house in the forest of Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

There is no doubt that Sumeru will be as large as Liyue in the game, given how extensive the region appears to be in several video teasers published by Genshin Impact. Because the map is so big, there are bound to be new achievements, puzzles, and treasure chests to find and more than 1500 Primogems total to be obtained.

9) Statue of the Seven

Statue of the Seven in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Every country, including Sumeru, has a Statue of the Seven system. Players can earn up to 540 Primogems by gathering Dendroculus and giving it to the statues up to Level 10.

10) A special tree in Sumeru

Players who level up a Sacred Sakura in Inazuma with Electro Sigils have received a variety of rewards. The same idea may be used in Sumeru, where Travelers can receive similar benefits, such as 20 Acquaints and 10 Intertwined Fates for 4800 Primogems, by presenting Dendro Sigils to a particular tree.

11) New Events

Primogems are awarded to participants in four events in Genshin Impact version 3.0. Typically, the side event has 420 Primogems and the main event offers roughly 1000, for a total of 2260 Primogems.

12) Character Test Runs

Wish banner in phase 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

After their banner is made accessible in Genshin Impact version 3.0, each of the four 5-Star characters will undergo their individual test runs. 80 Primogems will be awarded to players who have successfully completed all of the test run tasks.

13) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Rewards for HoYoLAB daily check-in (Image via HoYoverse)

Players that participate in the Daily Check-In on HoYoLAB, the official HoYoverse gaming community, will receive different goodies each day. Players can earn a total of 60 Primogems by regularly checking in on the website or mobile apps.

14) Version 3.1 Livestream Codes

Primogem Code from the last Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

The final strategy is to view Genshin Impact's upcoming Special Program for version 3.1. Players must claim the three new redemption codes promptly before they expire because they will only be accessible for a limited time.

In Genshin Impact version 3.0, players who successfully accomplish all the procedures above are guaranteed to get roughly 20,810 Primogems worth of Fates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul