Genshin Impact announces voice actors of Dehya, Al Haitham, and Nilou

Genshin Impact recently had their 3.0 Special Program and the community seems excited about all the content shown on the livestream. Tons of new changes have been announced, and fans also got to hear some of their favorite character's voices.

After the livestream, many actors came out and introduced themselves as the voice actors of Sumeru characters. Here is everything players need to know about the Japanese voice actors of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Official tweet announces Japanese VAs of Nilou, Dehya, and Al Haitham

Fans finally got more insight into Nilou, Dehya, and Al Haitham. These characters have been shown multiple times during the latest Sumeru preview teaser and in the recent 3.0 Sumeru trailer as well.

During the 3.0 Special Program, Genshin Impact's official Japanese Twitter page announced the Japanese voice actors for the aforementioned characters.

Al Haitham

Yuichiro Umehara is the Japanese voice actor of Al Haitham. He has worked as the main lead for many famous animes such as Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, and more. Here is a list of some of his most popular works in the anime industry:

Goblin Slayer - Goblin Slayer

Seiya Ryuuguuin - Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Weather Report - Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Mars - Black Clover

Kurō Hazama - Young Black Jack

Famous for his deep voice, Yuichiro Umehara is also a great singer. He has been active in the industry since 2013. Hence, fans can expect Al Haitham to also have a deep voice in the Japanese voiceover.

Dehya

Ayaka Fukuhara is the Japanese voice actor for Dehya. She has been a part of many famous animes, voicing popular supporting leads.

Here is a list of some of her most popular works:

Rin Shibuya - The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls franchise

Hotaru Rindō - Qualidea Code

Kamiya - Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Sayaka Igarashi - Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler

Anastasia Palma - Sakura Wars the Animation

Many famous characters voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara are usually individuals with bold personalities. As per previous leaks, Dehya also shares the same type of bold personality and who always takes her work seriously. She can be soft in front of her friends while cold against enemies.

Nilou

Hisako Kanemoto will be the Japanese voice actor for Nilou. Although the Sumeru EN trailer has a few lines for Nilou, her English voice actor is yet to be revealed.

Here are some of Hisako Kanemoto's most popular works:

Erina Nakiri - Food Wars

Ika Musume - The Squid Girl

Aoi Hinami - Bottom-Tier character Tomozaki

Zenith Grayrat - Jobless Re-incarnation

Ami Mizuno - Sailor Moon

All female leads voiced by Hisako Kanemoto are individuals with strong values who are not afraid to forge their own path. Hence, fans can expect great voice acting for Nilou in Genshin Impact.

