Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Personality, appearance, and everything known so far

Dehya is a mercenary that works for The Eremites in Genshin Impact. Not much has been officially revealed regarding her, but there are plenty of leaks to cover. For starters, she's been leaked as a Pyro Claymore user (although her rarity still hasn't been confirmed).

The following leaks aren't as extensive compared to somebody like Tighnari for the main reason that she isn't supposed to be playable any time soon. But that doesn't mean they're barren. Just keep in mind that content shown in leaks is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks: Dehya's model, rarity, and other important information

The above clip comes from the official Sumeru teaser that Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel posted back on August 10, 2022. Dehya's involvement in it was minimal, but the clip does feature her appearance in motion, which is something some of her fans might wish to see.

It also seems to confirm the earlier leaks of her using a Claymore.

Dehya isn't playable in Genshin Impact 3.0, so there haven't been any substantial leaks on her abilities and general gameplay. The above video is just a "microwave render," but it can still give readers a general idea of how she will look in the game once she is playable.

Mero @merlin_impact 🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc According to the data in 3.0, Dehya is a four star

But it is possible that she is a 5 star, according to a reliable source.

It's too early to confirm about her rarity, I think her rarity should be [questionable] now According to the data in 3.0, Dehya is a four starBut it is possible that she is a 5 star, according to a reliable source.It's too early to confirm about her rarity, I think her rarity should be [questionable] now Unfortunately we won't be able to get her before 3.4 twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat… Unfortunately we won't be able to get her before 3.4 twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat…

Release date leaks are a bit vague at the moment, but leakers are currently stating that she won't be playable before Genshin Impact 3.4. Hence, she should be playable sometime in Version 3.4 or beyond. The rarity part of the second tweet is also relevant for the next section since different leakers have reported different information regarding her rarity.

Rarity

The Twitter account is no longer around, but the above Reddit post has archived Uncle Lu's tweet. It basically stated that Dehya is a 5-star character, which contradicts what the next leaker said.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc [Maybe a useless confirmation]

Dehya is confirmed as a 4 star [Maybe a useless confirmation]Dehya is confirmed as a 4 star

Obviously, she cannot be both a 4-star and a 5-star unit, so one of them has to be wrong. Many of hxg_diluc's leaks haven't been verified yet, but this leaker does have a few proven scoops. Similarly, Uncle Lu also has a good track record. The main question here is, which one is wrong?

Considering there isn't much information about her general gameplay yet, players will have to wait until more evidence regarding her rarity comes out.

Personality

a.q. accepting corporate sponsorships for c6 cyno @SpendYourPrimos poked for more dehya info bc we don't have much...



when hired to protect someone, she puts her all into making them feel safe. she goes to bed early, wakes up early, and hates late nights / losing sleep. she has a fear of loneliness and tries to stay in the company of others. poked for more dehya info bc we don't have much...when hired to protect someone, she puts her all into making them feel safe. she goes to bed early, wakes up early, and hates late nights / losing sleep. she has a fear of loneliness and tries to stay in the company of others.

a.q. accepting corporate sponsorships for c6 cyno @SpendYourPrimos by "puts her all into making them feel safe," I mean that she's not only a powerful combatant who kicks ass, but she also goes out of her way to make sure whoever she's guarding feels at ease around her.



she's loyal, prideful, and wouldn't betray those who hired her. by "puts her all into making them feel safe," I mean that she's not only a powerful combatant who kicks ass, but she also goes out of her way to make sure whoever she's guarding feels at ease around her.she's loyal, prideful, and wouldn't betray those who hired her.

There aren't too many Genshin Impact leaks covering Dehya's lore, so the above tweets should appease curious readers who wish to know more about her character. She's a mercenary who fears loneliness and always goes out of her way to make her clients feel safe.

Likewise, she possesses two admirable traits in loyalty and pride.

a.q. accepting corporate sponsorships for c6 cyno @SpendYourPrimos last thing: as a mercenary, dehya has been around tough guys for so long that she talks and acts like a tough guy to fit in and get along with her crew. around those who are close to her, she's a little braver in asking/talking about more feminine interests, like cosmetics (?). last thing: as a mercenary, dehya has been around tough guys for so long that she talks and acts like a tough guy to fit in and get along with her crew. around those who are close to her, she's a little braver in asking/talking about more feminine interests, like cosmetics (?).

The final miscellaneous leak to cover here states that she's a tough gal who is interested in some feminine interests. It's incredibly minor in the grand scheme of things, but it's something some players might wish to know about for their fanfictions.

More Dehya leaks are expected to arrive in the upcoming updates, although there isn't an exact date or timeframe to note at the moment. If the previous release date leak is accurate, it could be several months before then (since Genshin Impact 3.4 is a fair distance away from the upcoming 3.0 update).

LIVE POLL Q. Will you spend all of your Primogems and Intertwined Fates on Dehya? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul