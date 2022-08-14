Genshin Impact shortens the patch duration of version 3.0 and upcoming updates

New official announcements made by Genshin Impact officials confirm that the duration of the next four upcoming updates will be shortened. Fans who watched the 3.0 Special Program may already know about this announcement.

The official announcements state that while each version will be adjusted to five weeks, the amount of content released will remain the same. Listed below is everything players need to know regarding the latest official notice about upcoming Genshin Impact patches.

Genshin Impact patch 3.0-3.3 duration adjusted to five weeks

Genshin Impact premiered their 3.0 Special Program yesterday, August 13, 2022, where officials revealed tons of upcoming content and changes coming in future patches. During the livestream, officials also made an announcement about decreasing the duration of future patch updates where patches 3.0 to 3.3 will be shortened.

Dear Travelers,

The tweet embedded above was posted right after the livestream, serving as an official announcement about the changes mentioned in the livestream. The notice clarifies that all the patches from 3.0 to 3.3 will be adjusted to five weeks (originally six weeks). However, officials have also claimed that this will not affect the amount of content that is planned to be released in each patch.

Additionally, to adjust to the five-week duration, the experience required to advance in the Battle Pass has also been revised. Originally, players would have to gain 1000 experience to move up a level. However, this has been revised to 900 experience to match the new patch duration.

For the uninitiated, during patch 2.7, the game was stagnant for a whole month due to severe pandemic-related setbacks. Hence, this change is to make up for the time lost during patch 2.7 so that the developers can hop back in to their original scheduled timeline.

Speculations from credible leakers also suggest that patch 3.3 might take Travelers back to Dragonspine for a winter season event. Similarly, the Lantern Rites might be scheduled for patch 3.4. To make sure these patch updates align with the Chinese calendar and culture, the developers seem to have taken this step of reducing a week from future patches.

Release dates for future Genshin Impact patches with new five week duration

During the 3.0 Special Program, officials also disclosed the expected dates for future updates with the new five-week duration. The same was also confirmed in the official notice that was later posted on their official Twitter handle.

Here is the list of expected dates for future dates disclosed in the livestream:

Genshin Impact fans' experience should ideally remain the same as the amount of content supplied isn't being reduced with the patch duration.

