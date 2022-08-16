Genshin Impact Dendro element release date, time, countdown, and upcoming characters

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring the Dendro element, a powerful choice that will give players tons of freedom and new options in combat. This element is finally being made playable in Sumeru, and fans won't have to wait much longer to get the opportunity to utilize it.

The 3.0 update will also add new characters, two of which utilize the unique element in their combat style. Players will want to make sure they've got enough Primogems to summon for these characters when they are released. Gamers can find out when Genshin Impact 3.0 will be releasing Dendro here.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Dendro release date, timer, and more

New Update release dates are

Ver 3.0 - 08/24/2022

Ver 3.1 - 09/28/2022

Ver 3.2 - 11/02/2022

Ver 3.3 - 12/07/2022



Genshin Impact 3.0 will launch on August 23/24, 2022, bringing the new region of Sumeru alongside a ton of new characters and an entirely new element. The Dendro element will debut during the 3.0 update, giving fans a whole new way to battle their foes. This element comes with its own reactions, playstyles, and more, making this a huge change to the game. Fans won't have to wait much longer, as the release of this element isn't far away.

With the previous update schedule in mind, fans can expect the 3.0 update maintenance to begin at 6:00 pm EST/3:00 pm PST/11:00 pm GMT/6:00 am CST on August 23/24, depending on the timezone. For convenience's sake, players can refer to the countdown below. However, given that the maintenance time may always be extended or shortened, players should refer to it as a general idea of when Dendro will be available:

Dendro characters and more

This element will become available once the Genshin Impact 3.0 update releases, and players will simply have to enter the new region to acquire the ability to use it.

By interacting with a Statue of the Seven, the Traveler will be imbued with access to the Dendro element, giving them their first free Dendro character. Along with the Traveler, players can earn free access to Collei, thanks to the game's latest event.

When the update releases, gamers will also be able to summon for Tighnari, the new Dendro 5-star character. Tighnari is a unique archer who channels Dendro through his bow to fire off a barrage of homing arrows that can deal some serious damage. Fans will want to summon him if they want a powerful Dendro single target DPS, as he can easily burst down many of the game's strongest enemies.

There are quite a few more characters coming during the Sumeru update, with characters like Al-Haitham and Nahida arriving in future updates. Players have a ton of Dendro characters to look forward to, and they'll want to make the most of this element as soon as the update releases. Given how versatile Dendro is, it's likely that it will shake up how the game works entirely when the 3.0 update arrives later this month.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is almost here, and players have a ton of characters to look forward to.

