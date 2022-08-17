Every upcoming Genshin Impact character and their voice actors

Genshin Impact is a game with many phenomenal voice actors. Unsurprisingly, there is a sizable portion of the playerbase that loves unearthing more information on this subject. In this case, it's worth looking at the people behind the voices of the new characters that will debut in the upcoming updates.

This article will include the Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean voice actors for each character, when applicable. There are some instances where not every language's VA is known, so keep that in mind.

Note: This list is solely for Genshin Impact characters whose voice actors have been officially revealed as of August 16, 2022.

List of upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact and their voice actors

The three playable characters from Version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.0, all of whom are shown in the above image. Various different official media outlets have unveiled all of their voice actors, so here is a quick rundown for the reader's convenience. These people voice Tighnari:

Chinese: Moran

Moran English: Elliot Gindi

Elliot Gindi Japanese: Kobayashi Sanae

Kobayashi Sanae Korean: Jung Ui-taek

By comparison, here are the people who voice Dori:

Chinese: Wang Xiaotang

Wang Xiaotang English: Anjali Kunapaneni

Anjali Kunapaneni Japanese: Kaneda Tomoko

Kaneda Tomoko Korean: Lee Myeong-ho

Finally, here are the people who voice Collei:

Chinese: Qin Wenjing

Qin Wenjing English: Christina Costella

Christina Costella Japanese: Maekawa Ryoko

Maekawa Ryoko Korean: Bang Siu

All of Nahida's voice actors have been announced:

Chinese: Hualing

Hualing English: Kimberly Anne Campbell

Kimberly Anne Campbell Japanese: Tamura Yukari

Tamura Yukari Korean: Park Shi-Yoon

Selected voice actors for upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 3.0

Nilou, Nahida, and Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

There are plenty of other characters who have some voice actors revealed. Here are the people currently known to voice Nilou:

Chinese: Zisu Jiuyue

Zisu Jiuyue Japanese: Kanemoto Hisako

Not much has been officially revealed about Dehya's voice actresses, with the only one known being Ayaka Fukuhara, who voices her in the Japanese dub.

Alhaitham's model (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham has two known VAs:

Chinese: Yang Chaoran

Yang Chaoran Japanese: Umehara Yūichirō

That's it for the Sumeru cast as of August 16, 2022. The rest of the article will highlight the Fatui Harbingers.

Voice actors for the Fatui Harbingers

The Fatui Harbingers (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a ton of new Fatui Harbingers, most of whom have their voice actors officially revealed. Listing them all one by one will be a little messy, so each section will aim to cover three Fatui Harbingers under each photo for readability.

Pierro, Columbina, Pulcinella (Image via HoYoverse)

The people who voice Pierro are:

Chinese: Fu Chong

Fu Chong English: Richard Tatum

Richard Tatum Japanese: Mamiya Yasuhiro

Mamiya Yasuhiro Korean: Sim Seung-han

Likewise, here is who voices Columbina:

Chinese: Yang Menglu

Yang Menglu English: Emi Lo

Emi Lo Japanese: Lynn

Lynn Korean: Yu Yeong

The following people voice Pulcinella in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Wang Xiaobing

Wang Xiaobing English: Dave B. Mitchell

Dave B. Mitchell Japanese: Cho

Cho Korean: Kang Koo-han

Scaramouche, Pantalone, and II Dottore (Image via HoYoverse)

Only two of Scaramouche's VAs are known. They are:

Chinese: Luyin

Luyin Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara

These people voice Pantalone:

Chinese: Xu Min

Xu Min English: J. Michael Tatum

J. Michael Tatum Japanese: Hoshino Takanori

Hoshino Takanori Korean: Seo Yun-seon

Similarly, here is who voices II Dottore:

Chinese: Wu Lei

Wu Lei English: Mick Wingert

Mick Wingert Japanese: Seki Toshihiko

Seki Toshihiko Korean: Park Seong-tae

Keep in mind that Childe and La Signora also have renowned voice actors, but the former is already playable and La Signora is dead, so they aren't too relevant for this specific topic.

II Capitano, Sandrone, and Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final section of this article. Here are the people who voice II Capitano:

Chinese: Wang Wei

Wang Wei English: Chris Tergliafera

Chris Tergliafera Japanese: Narita Ken

Narita Ken Korean: Min Eung-sik

Here are the ones responsible for Sandrone's voice in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Hong Haitian

Hong Haitian English: Deneen Melody

Deneen Melody Japanese: Honda Mariko

Honda Mariko Korean: Gang Eun-ae

Finally, here are the ones who voice Arlecchino:

Chinese: Huang Ying

Huang Ying English: Erin Yvette

Erin Yvette Japanese: Mori Nanako

Mori Nanako Korean: Lee Myung-hi

That's it for the currently revealed information regarding upcoming Genshin Impact characters.

