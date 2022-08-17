Every upcoming Genshin Impact character and their voice actors

Genshin Impact is a game with many phenomenal voice actors. Unsurprisingly, there is a sizable portion of the playerbase that loves unearthing more information on this subject. In this case, it's worth looking at the people behind the voices of the new characters that will debut in the upcoming updates.
This article will include the Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean voice actors for each character, when applicable. There are some instances where not every language's VA is known, so keep that in mind.
Note: This list is solely for Genshin Impact characters whose voice actors have been officially revealed as of August 16, 2022.
List of upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact and their voice actors
There are three playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.0, all of whom are shown in the above image. Various different official media outlets have unveiled all of their voice actors, so here is a quick rundown for the reader's convenience. These people voice Tighnari:
- Chinese: Moran
- English: Elliot Gindi
- Japanese: Kobayashi Sanae
- Korean: Jung Ui-taek
By comparison, here are the people who voice Dori:
- Chinese: Wang Xiaotang
- English: Anjali Kunapaneni
- Japanese: Kaneda Tomoko
- Korean: Lee Myeong-ho
Finally, here are the people who voice Collei:
- Chinese: Qin Wenjing
- English: Christina Costella
- Japanese: Maekawa Ryoko
- Korean: Bang Siu
All of Nahida's voice actors have been announced:
- Chinese: Hualing
- English: Kimberly Anne Campbell
- Japanese: Tamura Yukari
- Korean: Park Shi-Yoon
Selected voice actors for upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 3.0
There are plenty of other characters who have some voice actors revealed. Here are the people currently known to voice Nilou:
- Chinese: Zisu Jiuyue
- Japanese: Kanemoto Hisako
Not much has been officially revealed about Dehya's voice actresses, with the only one known being Ayaka Fukuhara, who voices her in the Japanese dub.
Alhaitham has two known VAs:
- Chinese: Yang Chaoran
- Japanese: Umehara Yūichirō
That's it for the Sumeru cast as of August 16, 2022. The rest of the article will highlight the Fatui Harbingers.
Voice actors for the Fatui Harbingers
There are a ton of new Fatui Harbingers, most of whom have their voice actors officially revealed. Listing them all one by one will be a little messy, so each section will aim to cover three Fatui Harbingers under each photo for readability.
The people who voice Pierro are:
- Chinese: Fu Chong
- English: Richard Tatum
- Japanese: Mamiya Yasuhiro
- Korean: Sim Seung-han
Likewise, here is who voices Columbina:
- Chinese: Yang Menglu
- English: Emi Lo
- Japanese: Lynn
- Korean: Yu Yeong
The following people voice Pulcinella in Genshin Impact:
- Chinese: Wang Xiaobing
- English: Dave B. Mitchell
- Japanese: Cho
- Korean: Kang Koo-han
Only two of Scaramouche's VAs are known. They are:
- Chinese: Luyin
- Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara
These people voice Pantalone:
- Chinese: Xu Min
- English: J. Michael Tatum
- Japanese: Hoshino Takanori
- Korean: Seo Yun-seon
Similarly, here is who voices II Dottore:
- Chinese: Wu Lei
- English: Mick Wingert
- Japanese: Seki Toshihiko
- Korean: Park Seong-tae
Keep in mind that Childe and La Signora also have renowned voice actors, but the former is already playable and La Signora is dead, so they aren't too relevant for this specific topic.
This is the final section of this article. Here are the people who voice II Capitano:
- Chinese: Wang Wei
- English: Chris Tergliafera
- Japanese: Narita Ken
- Korean: Min Eung-sik
Here are the ones responsible for Sandrone's voice in Genshin Impact:
- Chinese: Hong Haitian
- English: Deneen Melody
- Japanese: Honda Mariko
- Korean: Gang Eun-ae
Finally, here are the ones who voice Arlecchino:
- Chinese: Huang Ying
- English: Erin Yvette
- Japanese: Mori Nanako
- Korean: Lee Myung-hi
That's it for the currently revealed information regarding upcoming Genshin Impact characters.