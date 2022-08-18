Genshin Impact Dendro mechanics: New Dendrograna, elemental creatures, seeds, plants, and sigils

The second volume of the Sumeru Adventure Journal for Genshin Impact version 3.0 was released on August 18. This time, it introduces players to the fantastic creatures in the Dendro country.

The said creature focuses on plants that will help players explore Sumeru as it has its effects that allow Travelers to jump higher, restore stamina, and assist in combat.

Fantastic Creatures in Sumeru Genshin Impact version 3.0

During the latest Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program, the developer informed Travelers that a few Dendro objects in Sumeru can change states when interacting with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. The second volume of the Sumeru Adventure Journal has explained the said ecosystem in more depth.

1) Tri-Lakshana Creatures

Three states of Tri-Lakshana Creatures (Image via HoYoverse)

The first special creature, Tri-Lakshana Creatures, can transform due to stimuli from certain elemental energy. It has three states: Normal, Activated, and Scorched.

Tri-Lakshana may be in Normal mode whenever Travelers find them in Sumeru. However, when the creature comes into contact with Electro or Pyro, it will enter an Activated or Scorched state.

Different effects of Tri-Lakshana (Image via HoYoverse)

From the official illustration, it looks like Travelers can jump on the normal mode of Tri-Lakshana to a higher place, while the Activated mode of Tri-Lakshana will further increase the power of the jump.

2) Tri-Yana Seeds

The fractured torch will appear when it was hit by the Truesense Pulse (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the Tri-Lakshana Creatures, the Tri-Yana Seeds also has three states. When in normal mode, the creature will move along a fixed path. When Scorched, they will stop moving. Lastly, when activated using Electro, they will unleash a 'Truesense Pulse' that may be able to display the location of certain hidden items.

3) Four-Leaf Sigils and Clusterleaves of Cultivation

Four-Leaf Sigil that can be used for fast travel (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find a four-petaled flower called Four-Leaf Sigil in Sumeru. When active characters are facing one such crest, they can use it to travel swiftly.

Clusterleaves of Cultivation in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can find Clusterleaves of Cultivation in Sumeru and attack it with the Dendro element to scatter these Four-Leaf Sigils around to a specific location. This mechanism will undoubtedly make the player's adventure much easier.

3) Plant that restores Stamina

A glowing plant that can restore stamina (Image via HoYoverse)

An unnamed plant in Sumeru was said to be able to revive players' Stamina when they picked up a glowing plant. From the illustration, they might find these plants near cliffs or locations that require lots of sprinting and climbing.

4) Dendrograna

Dendrograna in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

If Inazuma has an Electrograna, then Sumeru has its own Dendrograna. Genshin Impact players can summon them by encountering particular branches in Sumeru. The Dendrograna will help characters attack during combat.

Not only were the fantastic creatures matching the atmosphere of Sumeru as a Dendro country, but they could also help Travelers explore Genshin Impact Sumeru.

Edited by Srijan Sen