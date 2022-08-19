Genshin Impact 3.0 banner order: Release dates, upcoming characters (4 stars), and weapons

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a wide variety of characters to the featured banner, including a new 5-star character, two new 4-stars, and a new 5-star weapon. Players will have the opportunity to collect a ton of powerful items and characters during this update, and they'll want to make sure they have sufficient materials saved up for the new release.

With such a powerful lineup headed to the game, players will definitely want to keep an eye on the featured banner as the update releases. Fans can learn more about the banner order of Genshin Impact 3.0 here.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Banner order, characters, and more

Genshin Impact 3.0 will feature some of the most exciting banners in the game's history, bringing four powerful 5-stars over the course of the update. These characters will provide a variety of different effects, from some of the game's strongest healing to the game's thickest shields. Players will also get the opportunity to summon for two incredible DPS characters, both of whom wield bows and deal tons of damage to enemies. Here's what the banner order looks like.

First half: Tighnari and Zhongli

The first half of the 3.0 update will feature the 5-star characters Tighnari and Zhongli. Zhongli is a 5-star Geo Polearm user who provides his team with a lot of utility, including a shield that can defend against nearly any damage when built correctly and an Elemental Burst that can freeze enemies in place.

Tighnari is the game's newest 5-star character, and he wields the Dendro element along with a bow, allowing him to dish out a ton of Dendro damage to a single target with ease. He looks to be an incredible DPS character who can take advantage of Dendro's insane reactions quickly. Fans should be aware that following the 3.0 update, Tighnari will become available on the game's Standard Banner.

As for the 4-star character on the banner, Collei will make her debut during this update, giving players the chance to get a brand new Dendro character to add to their party. Collei wields a bow in battle and performs the role of a support DPS character quite well, providing players with an opportunity to utilize the new element's synergies in battle. Collei will also be provided for free during the 3.0 update's big event.

Second Half: Kokomi and Ganyu

The second half of the update will feature two reruns, with Ganyu and Kokomi appearing once again during this portion of the update. Players will get another chance to summon for these powerful 5-star characters, with Kokomi remaining the game's strongest pure healer who also provides a ton of Hydro applications and Ganyu still topping the charts as an AOE Cryo DPS character.

Both Kokomi and Ganyu can fill the main role in several powerful team compositions, and both of them are worth summoning for.

Dori is the new 4-star character who will appear during the second half of the update, and she is an Electro Claymore wielder who can provide her allies with a ton of benefits, including healing and Energy Recharge. Players will definitely want to give her a try as she can be an invaluable asset to Electro teams.

Genshin Impact 3.0's banners will bring several powerful characters, and they're all worth summoning for.

