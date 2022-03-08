Best team comps for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Sangonomiya Kokomi may seem like a liability to teams as she is a full-time healer who can't do massive damage like other Hydro characters in Genshin Impact. However, her Elemental Skill allows her to be a great Hydro applicant on top of healing allies every second.

With proper team composition, players can see how valuable Kokomi is, especially when fighting enemies that can bleed like the Rifthound. Here are five of the best team comps for the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best Team Comps for Sangonomiya Kokomi

1) Electro-Charged Enabler

Kokomi, Beidou, Fischl, and Kazuha in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can equip Kokomi with two Electro units and an Anemo character to create a Taser team that deals a lot of damage. Kokomi not only offers Hydro but also functions as the team's healer. She enables characters like Beidou incredibly well because she is ranged and has a relatively fast normal attack combo.

The Bake-Kurage's lack of repositioning can be overcome by using Anemo groupers such as Kazuha, which can also help with significant amounts of Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

2) Freeze Support Team

Kokomi, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Venti in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Morgana team is the most popular team for Ganyu, but players can replace Mona with Kokomi and Diona with Shenhe. Although they will lose the Omen buff from Mona's Elemental Burst, Shenhe will provide a Cryo damage bonus from her skill set, while Kokomi will be the Hydro applicant and healer for the team.

3) Vape Enabler

Kokomi, Bennett, Xiangling, Sucrose in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Kokomi alone cannot deal serious damage to enemies, vaporized elemental reactions can help her deliver decent attacks. However, because Kokomi is a ranged character and the Bake-Kurage cannot be relocated, the team has difficulty dealing with moving targets.

Furthermore, Kokomi must continue to use stamina to reach foes in order for Xiangling's Pyronado to hit them, requiring her to play as a ranged unit.

4) Sukokomon

Kokomi, Fischl, Xiangling, Sucrose in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sukokomon can be considered Kokomi's signature team. Everyone on this team, including Kokomi, is currently irreplaceable. It involves utilizing Sucrose's Elemental Skill to Swirl Guoba, Bake-Kurage, and Oz to trigger chain Elemental Reactions with the Swirl. It is one of the most unique teams in the game, with exceptionally high AoE damage.

5) Freeze Support Team 2

Like the first Freeze team, Kokomi can also be equipped on Kamisato Ayaka's team. Ayaka will be the main DPS in the team, and Kokomi will serve as the Hydro applicant and healer.

Players can equip Rosaria with Favonius Lance to generate Elemental Particles, making sure Ayaka and Kokomi have enough Energy to trigger their Bursts. Finally, the last spot can be given to Kazuha or other Anemo characters that can group enemies, apply crowd-control, and reduce the Elemental Resistance of enemies using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

Kokomi may have a limited role in Genshin Impact, but she can be a great support character with proper team composition and equipment while healing allies.

