Genshin Impact 3.0 update maintenance schedule: Release date, time, and server downtime

Genshin Impact 3.0 is just around the corner, and players will want to make sure they are ready to enter the land of Sumeru. This massive region will bring a ton of content to the game, including new characters, enemies, items, and a whole new element for players to take advantage of. The Dendro element will change Genshin's combat entirely, and making the most of this element will be key to the 3.0 update.

Players can learn more about the Genshin Impact 3.0 update maintenance schedule here, along with when the update is set to be released.

Genshin Impact 3.0's update maintenance schedule will begin on August 24

Genshin Impact 3.0 will be live in just a few days, as its update maintenance should conclude at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24. Fans will want to prepare for the maintenance to begin, as it will bring them to a totally new region full of tons of content to explore and discover. The new region of Sumeru hides secrets and mysteries that the Traveler will need to uncover as they journey throughout the massive area.

The maintenance is set to begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, and it should last around five hours, meaning the game will be live again at 11:00 am (UTC+8). This time is different around the world, with certain timezones starting maintenance a day earlier, on August 23. Players can find a timer below that should apply to every region, giving them an easy way to tell when the maintenance concludes in their region.

Fans around the world will want to make sure they are prepared for several hours of downtime, as they will be unable to interact with their accounts while the game is updating. One easy way to prepare is to use up an account's Original Resin before the maintenance begins, preventing any Resin from going to waste.

Another way to prepare is to avoid completing certain tasks like Commissions to allow them to count towards the next Gnostic Hymn, provided that the daily reset won't interfere with this. With these preparation methods, players can make sure they are getting the most out of the game's downtime.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring some incredible content to the game, including a huge set of character banners with four five stars up for grabs. Players can summon for Zhongli, Tighnari, Ganyu, and Kokomi during the 3.0 update's duration, making this one of the best banner lineups so far. Fans will definitely want to make use of the Primogems they acquire from the maintenance downtime on these upcoming banners.

Genshin Impact 3.0 looks to be one of the game's biggest updates ever, and with it getting released in just a few days, players won't want to miss out. Fans will definitely want to keep an eye on the timer as it counts down to the end of the 3.0 update's maintenance, but like previous updates, there is a chance for the maintenance to end a bit earlier or even a bit later. Either way, Sumeru will be the Traveler's greatest adventure yet.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is just a short while away, and players don't have to wait much longer for its release.

