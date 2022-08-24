Genshin Impact maintenance ending time and 3.0 Patch release time (EDT and other timezones)

Genshin Impact 3.0 is right around the corner, and Travelers inevitably have a few questions regarding its maintenance. For those who don't know, the process begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). The event will last for five hours, meaning that it will end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Likewise, the new Version Update also goes live at the same time.

This article will include the different timezones equivalent to 11:00 AM (UTC+8). It won't mention the specific maintenance start times, but Travelers can simply subtract five hours from each timezone if they wish to know that.

Otherwise, it's worth looking at the topic at hand and skipping through the filler.

When will maintenance end? Genshin Impact 3.0 patch timings to keep in mind

Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



"The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Version 3.0 Update Maintenance Preview
Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

The above tweet more or less confirms that Genshin Impact 3.0 should launch at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. However, not every player will know what that time translates to in their respective timezones. Hence, here is a shortlist of various timezones and their corresponding timings to consider, starting with the American region. All of these are applicable on August 23, 2022:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

All other timings listed below are applicable on August 24, 2022, in their respective timezones:

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korea Standard Time: 12:00 PM

Here are some oceanic timezones of note as well (also happening on August 24, 2022):

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 AM

11:45 AM Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Lord Howe Standard Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 PM

Maintenance information

Don't forget to download the pre-installation resources so that everything's ready when servers go back up after the maintenance.

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to all of the new content that Travelers can expect to see in Genshin Impact 3.0. As exciting as it is, players still need to wait for maintenance to end before that can happen. The official patch notes state:

"Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Adding five hours to 6:00 AM (UTC+8) gives players a time of 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Thus, that's when Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance will end and also where all of the aforementioned timezones come into play.

Do note that these timings are solely based on HoYoverse's listed time shown above. If any delays happen, then it won't be reflected here.

What to expect

Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.0 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~



Version 3.0 Events Preview - Phase I

Genshin Impact 3.0 is a massive new update that introduces:

Sumeru

Several new quests, including a continuation of the Archon Quest series

New enemies

More playable characters

New weapons

Two new artifact sets

It's rare to find a new region to explore, so Travelers should cherish this opportunity while they can. The above tweet is only a quick overview of the first phase of the update, so Travelers can expect to see even more content once the update goes live.

