Genshin Impact 3.0 release time and date for all regions

The latest 3.0 update will launch in Genshin Impact at 11 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. The pre-installation feature has also been added so fans can download the heavy content beforehand for a smooth experience when the update launches.

The latest patch will be known as "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings." It will partially unlock Sumeru for exploration, and players will be able to spend Primogems to roll for either Tighnari or Zhongli from their rate-up banners. Tighnari is a new 5-star from Sumeru, while this is the second rerun for Zhongli. Collei will also debut as one of the 4-stars in the first half.

Here is everything players need to know about the 3.0 release time and date for all regions.

Global release date and time of Genshin Impact 3.0

Official announcements made on the 3.0 Special Program and Genshin Impact's media channels have confirmed the release dates for the Sumeru update. The new 3.0 update is scheduled to be launched globally on August 24, 2022.

The official notice states that Genshin Impact will bring down the servers for maintenance on August 24, 2022, at 6 am (UTC+8). The maintenance will last for around five hours before the latest patch is launched. Hence, the new 3.0 update will go live at 11 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.

Players might have trouble converting the patch release time into their local timezone. For readers' convenience, here is a list of all the relevant timezones and update release times as per these timezones:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (August 23, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

EUROPEAN TIMEZONES (August 24, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

ASIAN TIMEZONES (August 24, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

If players cannot find their local timezone in the list above, they can refer to the global countdown below:

If the countdown says "Genshin Impact 3.0 launches in," this implies that the new update has yet to launch. Players should remember to spend their resins for the day and complete their daily commissions to collect Primogems for the update.

Note: The countdown is based on official announcements and will be accurate if Genshin Impact officials do not change the release time.

Meanwhile, players can also keep track of all the latest content coming to the version 3.0 update. The tweet above will give players a brief idea about the upcoming characters and new limited events.

The Sumeru update is a major update for Genshin Impact, as many players who left the game due to stagnancy might want to return to experience the latest content. With so many changes and new features on the way in patch 3.0, players can look forward to a better gameplay experience.

