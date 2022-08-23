How to update Genshin Impact to version 3.0: Pre-installation guide for PC and mobile

The enormous 3.0 update in Genshin Impact is a day away from hitting the official servers, but players can update the game before its release.

Since HoYoverse is introducing a whole new region, alongside characters and events, the expected size of the update is 19 GB on PC and 10 GB on mobile devices.

With the release date inching closer with each hour, the company has enabled the pre-installation feature for all the platforms. Players can choose to install the game files now or wait until the release time on August 24. However, installing it now will save more time during the launch, as these files will take time to verify after the update goes live.

Pre-installation in Genshin Impact and why it is important before any update

1) Why should anyone pre-install?

Pre-installing the Genshin Impact update reduces the time it takes for the game to verify files and update resources.

Keeping the files downloaded beforehand allows instant verification, and players can enter the game as soon as the update drops. Managing voice-over files also reduces the number of files that will be pre-installed in an update.

As mentioned before, the pre-installation feature is available on both PC and Mobile.

2) How to pre-install on a PC

PC pre-installation process via the Genshin Impact launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

To initiate the pre-installation process on a PC, you will need to open the official launcher of Genshin Impact and look for a small icon on the left side of the "Launch" button.

However, the same launcher might ask you for an "update" of a new version before it lets you start the installation.

Required disk space for installation of 3.0 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you click on the small icon, a small window will open up. It will have all the details for the required disk space after the installation and the amount of data that will be downloaded within a period of time.

Simply click on the "Confirm" button to initiate the installation through the launcher.

3) How to pre-install on mobile devices

Pre-installation option in the main menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two ways to pre-install the game on mobile devices before the main release. Both methods need to be done inside the game and are applicable for both Android and iOS.

Listed below are the two methods that players can use to pre-install the game files on Android and iOS devices:

Upon entering the game, you will see a small white icon on the bottom-left corner of the screen which reads, "Pre-install Resource Package." Clicking on it will start the download of the game files.

The second method will require you to head to the Paimon menu, click on "Setting," and open the "Other" tab. Simply click on the "Pre-install now" option on the right side to pre-install the game files.

All game files will be downloadable via the App Store on iOS and Google Play on Android.

