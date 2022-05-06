Genshin Impact crosses $3 billion in revenue on App Store and Google Play Store

Genshin Impact, developed by miHoYo, has crossed $3 billion in revenue on the App Store and Google Play since its inception, according to data analyst site Sensor tower.

The game was released on 28 September 2020, and it took only 1.5 years to reach this milestone. It collected $1 billion in 171 days and took 195 more days to get to the $2 billion mark.

The game surpassed the $3 billion milestone another 185 days later, which shows how popular the title worldwide is. It is one of the most successful mobile games ever and has averaged $1 billion in revenue every six months.

Genshin Impact emerges as top-grossing gacha-based mobile globally in Q1 2022

The top-grossing gacha-based mobile games in Q1 2022 (Image via Sensor Tower)

The title was also ranked number 1 in gacha-based mobile titles globally, beating Lineage W and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. It raised around $567 million in Q1 2022, more than the following two gacha titles combined.

There were approximately 44 percent more monthly active users in Q1 2022 than in Q1 2021. miHoYo releases significant upgrades regularly, bringing new gameplay elements, regions to explore, and characters to obtain, leading to a substantial revenue increase every three weeks on average.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!



See Full Details >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>> "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YQ6LBm1nnN

The game has ranked as the third-most-popular revenue-generating mobile game worldwide, behind MOBA giant Honor of Kings and Tencent's battle royale, PUBG Mobile.

China was the highest revenue-generating country for the RPG, earning over $973 million in player spending on iOS devices alone. Japan and the United States ranked second and third, generating 23.7 and 19.7 percent, respectively.

Asia is the biggest market for the title as it accounted for nearly 70% of the total revenue from the region.

About Genshin Impact

Chinese video game studio miHoYo published and developed this RPG title. It was an instant hit as soon as it was published, as it received 23 million downloads in its first week and made $60 million in revenue.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Thank you for your gift, it's beautifully packaged. That's very kind of you.

Well, let's go then. It happens to be the fresh fruit season and there is a beverage recipe I would like to try. Please do me the honor and join me for a drink.

What you think always matters to me. Thank you for your gift, it's beautifully packaged. That's very kind of you.Well, let's go then. It happens to be the fresh fruit season and there is a beverage recipe I would like to try. Please do me the honor and join me for a drink.What you think always matters to me. https://t.co/k1Kjl5vEuQ

Its revenues surpassed $100 million in just two weeks, and the first month brought in $245 million. The title received great reviews from critics and was named "TapTap 2020 Game of the Year." It is on track to hit the $4 billion mark by the end of this year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer