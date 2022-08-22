Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance schedule: Server downtime, Patch release time and Primogems

With only three days left for the current patch, the entire Genshin Impact community is eagerly waiting for the patch 3.0 update. The 3.0 Special Program has already announced all the latest content players will get to experience.

The latest patch is scheduled to air globally on August 24, 2022, but the servers will have to go under a maintenance break before that. This happens before every patch update and ensures a smooth gameplay experience for the players.

The maintenance will begin on the same day as the patch release date and will last for five hours. Additionally, players can get the free Primogems handed out after the maintenance break as a form of compensation.

Genshin Impact 3.0: All you need to know about maintenance schedule

Before every version update, Genshin Impact officials put the server under a maintenance break to ensure that everything runs smoothly when the latest version is rolled out. Fans must already know that Genshin Impact is scheduled to release the patch 3.0 update at 11 AM (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.

The release date was announced during the most recent 3.0 Special Program where officials shared multiple expected dates scheduled to release future patches.

Although officials have yet to share anything about the upcoming maintenance break, it is safe to say that the maintenance break will begin on the same day as the patch release date on August 24, 2022. The date might vary a little for players from the western hemisphere. Hence, players from EU (Europe) and NA (North America) servers might have a maintenance break starting on August 23, 2022, as well.

apple jax @hydrocaster acting surprised like i wasnt logging in once a week and am just now trying to finish all event things before 3.0 maintenance acting surprised like i wasnt logging in once a week and am just now trying to finish all event things before 3.0 maintenance

All the previous maintenance updates have been scheduled to start at 6 AM (UTC+8) and the same can be expected from the upcoming 3.0 maintenance break. Once the maintenance begins, all the servers will be down for approximately five hours. Keep in mind that the server downtime can also increase in case of any server-related problem.

Any player still logged into Genshin Impact when the server maintenance begins will automatically be kicked out. During maintenance breaks, players from any platform won't be able to log in to their accounts. Hence, players are advised to spend their original resin for the day and complete the daily commission before the server maintenance.

Once the maintenance break is over, the servers will automatically go online and allow players to access their accounts in Genshin Impact. Upon logging in, players will also find free Primogems inside their in-game mailbox. Developers hand out free Primogems to compensate for the inconvenience players face during server maintenance.

Hence, 300 Primogems are handed out for free as a form of compensation and are sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox. The compensation has an expiration of 30 days, hence players can claim it at their own convenience. Hopefully, players have collected enough primogems as Sumeru will release tons of new characters that they might want to summon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta