How to get 40 free primogems in Genshin Impact Go Go Forest Rangers web event

A new Genshin Impact web event featuring Tighnari and Collei is now available, and Travelers can participate for 40 Primogems. During the Go Go Forest Ranger event, players must follow forest rangers to the rainforest and solve the anomalies.

Upon arrival in the forest, they will play a mini-game of spot-the-differences between the previous scene of the forest and the current scene. Only three forest zones and gamers will receive all the rewards from Genshin Impact in-game mail by completing all of them.

Genshin Impact: Go Go, Forest Ranger! web event guide

Go Go, Forest Rangers! Web Event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start by opening the web event page by clicking on the link. Once the page is fully loaded, they can log in using their HoYoverse account and choose the correct server. This step is important as incorrect information may result in them not getting the rewards.

Open the photo icon to see the previous scene of the rainforest (Image via HoYoverse)

During the challenge in the rainforest, players can click on the photo icon at the bottom of the page to view the anomalies in the previous scene and compare them to the current scene.

Click on the Hint button to receive help from Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, if Travelers are stumped anywhere in the challenge, they can use the Hint button on the left and complete the corresponding missions to get a hint from Tighnari on which spot they should mark.

Anomalies in the Forest Zone 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first Forest Zone, there are a total of three anomalies. Gamers can click on the spot where the differences occur to complete the challenge. Remember that there is 90 seconds time limit for the puzzle.

Red mushroom Withering Branches Missing yellow flower

Anomalies in the Forest Zone 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Forest Zone has a total of four anomalies. The difficulty will increase for each challenge so the players can have more fun.

Missing vine on the left Withering Branches Missing grass on the right side In addition short vine in the middle

Anomalies in the Forest Zone 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Forest Zone 3 has five anomalies and is the hardest level yet. Genshin Impact players can use the image above to guide all the spots that need to be marked.

Missing dangling vines Missing bird on top of the tree Withering Branches Missing yellow flower Faded yellow flower

All rewards from the Go Go Rangers! Web Event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all Forest Zones are completed, players automatically gain various rewards and can claim them from the in-game mail. All the rewards are:

40 Primogems 3 Hero's Wit 20,000 Mora 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

This is the second web event for the upcoming Sumeru nation in Genshin Impact, in which the first web event, 'A Journey Through Pages, ' features Travelers and provides 120 Primogems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen