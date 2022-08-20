Genshin Impact Sumeru character roadmap: Nilou, Scaramouche, and Nahida release details

Genshin Impact will have its biggest update this year on August 24, as players worldwide will be getting a huge patch. Typically, there is a lot in store for everyone, including an entirely new open-world region, unique events, characters, weapons, and story quests.

However, with only a few days left before the 3.0 update goes live, many are hyped for the characters that will be arriving later on as well. HoYoverse usually teases multiple characters with a new chapter of the story, which eventually becomes playable.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Quick recap of upcoming lineup:



3.1 - Nilou (5✰), Cyno (5✰), Candace (4✰)



3.2 - Nahida/Kusanali (5✰), potentially Layla (4✰)



3.3 - Scaramouche/Wanderer (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)



The Sumeru region is no different, with the official teaser showcasing new faces and their respective banners.

New characters and their release dates in the latest versions of Genshin Impact

1) Nilou, Cyno, and Candace in 3.1

Cyno and Nilou as shown in the game trailers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cyno and Nilou are the two most anticipated characters in the 3.0 update, both of whom are familiar faces amongst fans. Cyno featured and played a great role in Genshin Impact's official manga, where he was shown arriving in Mondstadt and taking Collei back.

Nilou, on the other hand, has already made her mark with her beauty and unique attire in different trailers. The piece of information regarding their release comes from reputed dataminers, who confirmed that their banner will arrive in 3.1. Usually, each update in the game stays for 40 days, so everyone can expect them to arrive on October 3.

Aside from these two, there will be another 4-star character in the spotlight. Not much is known about this warrior, with the exception of her name being Candace and a leaked datamined model shown above.

2) Nahida/Kusanali and Layla in 3.2

Nahida chilling in Sumeru city (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nahida is perhaps one of the most mysterious characters that HoYoverse has ever teased. Plenty of leaks, theories, and dialogs claim her to be the Dendro Archon, much like Venti, Zhongli, and Raiden Ei. Typically, she will deal Dendro damage, but her weapon remains unknown.

Many also claim that the mysterious voice heard by the players in the ongoing event was that of Nahida, making it a prelude to Sumeru. Alongside her, Layla will be a featured 4-star, whose additional details remain unknown. Players can expect her and Nahida to arrive on November 12.

3) Wanderer/Scaramouche, and Faruzan in 3.3

Scaramouche as shown in 1.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Scaramouche has been teased in the game since the 1.1 update, where he appeared in a limited event. Later on, he made a canon appearance in Inazuma's Archon quest. where everyone got to see his evil demeanor. Recent datamines, however, claim his playable name to be "Wanderer" alongside a switch in his personality.

He will be appearing in the 3.3 update, which is likely to be released on December 21. The 4-star Faruzan has been rumored to wield the Anemo element, however, there are no concrete leaks or details yet.

