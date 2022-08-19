Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance schedule: Server downtime, compensation, and Update release date

Genshin Impact is a few days away from the latest patch 3.0 update. The new Sumeru update will introduce tons of new juicy content for players to experience and enjoy.

To ensure players have a smooth gameplay experience, developers run a maintenance update before releasing new version updates. This is a mandatory procedure that has happened before every version update.

The Sumeru update is expected to be released on August 24, 2022, at 11 am (UTC+8). The maintenance break lasts for five hours, so players can expect the servers to go down at 6 am (UTC+8) on the same date.

Here is everything players need to know about the 3.0 maintenance schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.0: All you need to know about the maintenance schedule

The upcoming patch 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," will be one of the most significant updates for Genshin Impact. With new regions to explore and new story quests to enjoy, there is tons of new content waiting for players to discover. Based on the 3.0 livestream, the upcoming version is expected to be released on August 24, 2022, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Developers always bring down the servers before a version update for maintenance. Based on the previous maintenance schedules, it is safe to say that the update maintenance will begin on August 24, 2022, at 6 am (UTC+8).

The time mentioned above may vary for players living in the western hemisphere or if they play on EU (Europe) and NA (North America) servers. For these players, the maintenance might begin on August 23, 2022.

This maintenance break usually lasts for five hours, but it can change in case of unforeseen circumstances. As soon as the maintenance starts, players will be automatically kicked out of their accounts and won’t be able to log in to Genshin Impact until the maintenance ends.

Hence, players should complete their daily commissions and other in-game tasks accordingly. Avoid using Original Resin on weekly bosses before the maintenance break. Instead, do it after the new version update so players can also level up the new Gnostic Hymm (Battle Pass).

Genshin Impact 3.0: Maintenance break compensation details

Players do not mind the update maintenance, rather they look forward to it as the developers hand out free Primogems after the maintenance ends.

Based on official notices, developers compensate players with free 300 Primogems for the inconvenience players face during server maintenance. The compensation is sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox so players can directly claim their rewards after logging in to the game.

Overall, the new Sumeru patch has a lot of content that players should definitely look forward to. Fans who watched the 3.0 Special Program must already be aware of it. Those who missed the livestream can check the link in the tweet above to catch the 3.0 Preview Page, which showcases all that is coming with Sumeru in the patch 3.0 update.

