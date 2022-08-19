Sumeru to have the biggest Genshin Impact quest of all time, says leaker

One credible leaker known as hxg_diluc has recently claimed that an upcoming Sumeru quest might be the longest World Quest in Genshin Impact history. More specifically, it's:

"Maybe double or triple time needed compare to Sakura mission."

There are also a few minor text leaks detailing more information about various new World Quests that are visible on Honey Impact. There is far too much to cover in just one article, so here is a hyperlink to that section (under Chapters and Quests):

Some players dislike long quests, while others enjoy them. Hence, this type of leak is bound to be significant to readers.

Genshin Impact leaker claims that one of Sumeru's quest might be the longest in the game

The first leak mentions that the quest series is similar to Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual, a sequence known for being notoriously long. Having a good story is subjective, especially since some players tend to skip everything and rush to 100% completion.

The leak doesn't reveal much in itself, but the subsequent leaks unveil more relevant information that Travelers might wish to know.

The second tweet is where the "biggest Genshin Impact quest of all time" part of this article's title comes into play. Considering that the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quests were already long as it is, being double or triple that length can seem absurd.

It is worth noting that this is simply based on what the leaker "thinks" and isn't necessarily guaranteed to be the case here. Still, the leaked quests thus far are rather lengthy, so it wouldn't be surprising if this were the case here.

Another interesting part of this leak is what the first tweet mentions. Hidden Teleport Waypoints that require quests to be done are seldom done in Genshin Impact. Still, having more Teleport options is almost never a bad thing for players.

Aranyaka quest series

The long quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

The longest World Quest series that's new is visible on Honey Impact. It's the Aranyaka series, which includes:

Woodland Encounter

Dream Nursery

Nursery of Lost Dreams

In the End, the Forest Will Remember

That's four chapters that add up to well over a dozen quests in total. Understandably, that's far longer than anything Travelers have previously done in Genshin Impact.

On the bright side, that also means that Travelers will get an abundance of Primogems to complete the entire quest series. Curious players who check Honey Impact's section shown above will see that all of the objectives have already been leaked, along with a plethora of dialog to view.

Genshin Impact 3.0 release date

There isn't much time until Genshin Impact 3.0 is released, and Travelers can finally check out this absurdly long quest series. The above countdown should give players a general idea of when that update will come out. Considering this huge quest series is part of the recent leaks, it's expected that players will get to do those quests when the update comes out.

Quest guides will likely pop up everywhere once that update comes out, especially since this quest series is already massive enough as it is.

