When does the Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance end?

Genshin Impact will launch its latest 3.0 update globally on August 24, 2022, at 11 am (UTC+8). Only a few hours remain before the game is taken down for maintenance ahead of the patch rollout.

The developers run maintenance before the global launch of every patch to ensure a smooth launch when players hop back in. The upcoming maintenance period is scheduled for August 24, 2022, at 6 am (UTC+8).

The maintenance break usually lasts around five hours, and players are compensated for the inconvenience. Players will receive 300 Primogems but must be at least Adventure Rank five or higher to claim the compensation.

Listed below is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance.

Genshin Impact 3.0 start and end time for server maintenance

Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

The official notice by Genshin Impact states that the maintenance for the patch 3.0 update will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. Clicking on the link in the tweet above will redirect players to a HoYoLAB plage that provides more details about the maintenance and upcoming content.

Based on the official notice, the maintenance period will last five hours. Across those five hours, players won't be able to access their account in-game and will have to wait until the servers are back online.

Hence, players are advised to either spend or save their resin before the next patch starts. However, it is definitely recommended that players complete their daily commissions to collect the Primogems as rewards.

Judging by the five-hour period, the maintenance period should be over by 11 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. Once the maintenance is complete, the new patch will be rolled out globally, and players will have to update Genshin Impact before accessing their accounts.

Global countdown of Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance

Instead of converting UTC time to their local timezones, players can instead refer to this global countdown which shows how much time is left until the 3.0 maintenance starts.

The majority of players will have their 3.0 maintenance start on August 24, 2022, as scheduled in the official announcements. However, players from the western hemisphere who use the EU or NA servers to play might have their maintenance start on August 23, 2022.

3.0 update maintenance compensation

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.

The developers will hand out free Primogems as a form of compensation for the inconvenience caused during maintenance. Players will receive 60 Primogems for every hour the game is under maintenance. Since the maintenance break usually lasts for five hours, players will receive a total of 300 Primogems that will be sent directly to their in-game mailbox.

Players have 30 days to claim the free Primogems from the mailbox before it expires. Officials have already launched a pre-installation feature on the client launcher. The pre-installation feature will allow players to download heavy game files in advance, allowing them to get started quickly once the new patch is launched.

