Genshin Impact to be part of Gamescom 2022; Sumeru preview expected

Gamescom 2022 will kick off on August 24, 2022, and HoYoverse recently announced that Genshin Impact will be attending the convention as well. Fans can visit the booth in Koelnmesse, Germany, and participate in interactive events to win a chance at getting exciting rewards.

The event is as huge as E3 and the Summer Game Fest, and is often considered one of the biggest calendar highlights for gamers. There is also the Opening Night Live, where HoYoverse will showcase more about the upcoming Dendro nation, Sumeru.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's participation in Gamescom 2022.

Genshin Impact booth's location and schedule for Gamescom 2022

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



We have prepared exciting events, merchandise, and interesting interactive challenges for Travelers.



Click on the image to view our adventure guide~



#GenshinGamescom #GenshinTeleport Dear Travelers, we will be at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany from August 24 – 28, 2022~We have prepared exciting events, merchandise, and interesting interactive challenges for Travelers.Click on the image to view our adventure guide~ Dear Travelers, we will be at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany from August 24 – 28, 2022~We have prepared exciting events, merchandise, and interesting interactive challenges for Travelers. Click on the image to view our adventure guide~#GenshinGamescom #GenshinTeleport https://t.co/luDeND3wy2

The above tweet provides all the necessary details players need to know about the Genshin Impact booth at Gamescom 2022. The convention will open for people on August 24 and will last for the next four days, ending on August 28.

Gamescom 2022 will be held in Koelnmesse, Messpl. 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany. Fans can look for the Genshin Impact booth in Hall 8, B011. Here is a list of the convention's duration:

Wednesday: 09:00 - 19:00

Thursday to Friday: 10:00 - 20:00

Saturday to Sunday: 09:00 - 20:00

HoYoverse will also set up a merchandise shop at Hall 5, C040, where fans can get an exclusive game badge on a first-come, first-serve basis when they make a purchase from the store. Fans can buy anything from figurines, mugs, mouse pads, stands, and many more from the merchandise store.

Live interaction and stage program at Genshin Impact booth

The officials have also invited some famous cosplayers such as @Har_Fie, @Kamuicosplay, @Starrysky, and more for entertaining performances for the stage program.

Popular cosplayers invited for Stage Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans will have a chance to participate in live interactive events organized by the booth staff. The goal is to collect three oculus stamps and look for staff members to redeem a piece of merchandise as a gift. Here is a quick summary of the three challenges:

Challenge 1 (Seize the Slime) - Receive an Anemoculus stamp and a slime hat for following the official TikTok and Instagram channel.

Receive an Anemoculus stamp and a slime hat for following the official TikTok and Instagram channel. Challenge 2 (Kamera Keeper) - Post a photo or video with the slime hat in the convention with the hashtags #GenshinGamescom and #GenshinImpact. Succesfully completing the challenge will reward fans with a Geoculus stamp and one postcard

Post a photo or video with the slime hat in the convention with the hashtags #GenshinGamescom and #GenshinImpact. Succesfully completing the challenge will reward fans with a Geoculus stamp and one postcard Challenge 3 (Tevyat Tour) - Take a scenic picture in Genshin Impact or challenge any Domain or Weekly Bosses on mobile device or in booth gaming zone. Successfully completing this will reward fans with a electroculus stamp and an exclusive 2.8 poster

Fans can also post a Barbara dance video to TikTok using the hashtags #GenshinTeleport and #GenshinGamescom to win an exclusive game group poster and 40 Primogems.

HoYoverse will also premiere Sumeru in Opening Night Live

The Game Awards @thegameawards

join @Gamescom opening Night Live to provide more looks at distinguished landscapes and

Dendro characters from the brand-new nation of Sumeru! #Gamescom To celebrate the latest Version 3.0 launch on August 24th, @GenshinImpact from HoYoverse willjoin @Gamescom opening Night Live to provide more looks at distinguished landscapes andDendro characters from the brand-new nation of Sumeru! #OpeningNightLive To celebrate the latest Version 3.0 launch on August 24th, @GenshinImpact from HoYoverse willjoin @Gamescom opening Night Live to provide more looks at distinguished landscapes andDendro characters from the brand-new nation of Sumeru! #OpeningNightLive #Gamescom https://t.co/ebGJpdUSq8

The Opening Night Live is scheduled to go live on August 23, 2022 at the following times:

Central European Summer Time - 8 PM

British Summer Time - 7 PM

Eastern Time - 2 PM

Pacific Time - 11 AM

Indian Standard Time - 11:30 PM

Fans should attend the Opening Night Live as they announce many world premieres by prominent publishers, including HoYoverse. Officials have announced that they will share more about Sumeru there.

Those who cannot attend the event in person can tune in through YouTube and Twitch to watch the event live.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan