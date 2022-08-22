Genshin Impact 3.0 features: New elemental resonance, artifact drop rate, and more

Genshin Impact's developers have released the 3.0 patch notes providing all the details about the latest upcoming content. With new characters and the new Sumeru region to explore, tons of other valuable features will be introduced with the patch 3.0 update.

With so many changes and features being introduced, fans will have an easier time in-game once they familiarize themselves with the new features. The complete patch notes contain all sorts of details, and players might need to sift through a lot of information to get to the relevant bits.

Listed below is a condensation of all the new features added in patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes list all upcoming features

New region and characters

3.0 New region and characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

As per the patch notes, Sumeru will be partially unlocked for players. Here is a list of areas that players can explore in the patch 3.0 update:

Avidya Forest

Lokapala Jungle

Ardravi Valley

Ashavan Realm

Vissudha Field

Vanarana

Players will also encounter Tighnari, Collei, Dori, and many more through story quests. These new characters from Sumeru will debut in the patch 3.0 banners.

New elemental resonance

Patch 3.0 will introduce a new Dendro elemental resonance called the Sprawling Greenery. Dendro resonance can be activated when the party consists of at least two or more Dendro characters and will increase Elemental Mastery by 50.

When Burning, Quicken or Bloom reactions are triggered, all nearby party members will gain an additional 30 Elemental Mastery for 6 seconds. When Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions are triggered, all nearby party members will gain 20 Elemental Mastery for the next 6 seconds.

Hydro and Electro resonance will also receive changes as part of the latest Genshin Impact patch. For Hydro resonance, "Soothing Water," the incoming healing effect, which is currently at 30%, will be replaced by 25%. Similarly, for Electro resonance, "High Voltage," Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, or Hyperbloom will have a 100% chance of generating an Electro Elemental Particle with a cooldown of five seconds.

New artifact changes

Fans may already know from the 3.0 livestream that Sumeru will introduce two new artifacts and several new domains. The new 3.0 patch notes explain the other quality-of-life changes made for artifacts.

With the introduction of Dendro in Genshin Impact, the Goblet of Eonothem artifact will add "Dendro DMG Bonus" to the primary attribute. Additionally, the drop rate of stats such HP%, DEF%, and ATK% on goblet artifact pieces have also been reduced. However, the drop rate of other primary attributes remains the same.

The new patch 3.0 will add new artifact strongboxes, allowing players to focus on spending their original and condensed resin on new Sumeru artifacts. Ten new artifact strongboxes will be added to the game.

Overall, the Sumeru update seems to be making tons of quality-of-life changes in Genshin Impact. There are only two days left before patch 3.0 is released globally, and the community is looking forward to taking advantage of all the new features mentioned in the patch notes.

