How to get your first Dendro character in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Dendro is an exciting new element that players can finally take advantage of, thanks to the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. Naturally, some might wonder how they can get their first Dendro character. There are three characters who can use this element at the start of the update:

The Traveler

Collei

Tighnari

This guide will let players know how they can get access to the Traveler's Dendro abilities, as well as how beginners can get the other two characters.

Genshin Impact 3.0 guide: How players can get their first Dendro character

The Traveler is a free Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, every single player has the Traveler on their roster. Some might have Aether (the male version) or Lumine (the female version). Either version works here. The only important thing to note here is that players must have access to Sumeru.

How to get the Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Gamers can access the east Statue of the Seven quite quickly from The Chasm (Image via HoYoverse)

Changing the Traveler's element to Dendro is the same as how players can change their element to anything else in the game. Simply go up to a Statue of the Seven in Sumeru and select the Resonate With Dendro option while playing as the Traveler.

One can quickly access a Statue of the Seven in Sumeru via The Chasm. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven here and head south.

Activate the newly placed Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the Teleport Waypoint in Cinnabar Cliff, head west through the mine. Assuming that the player has finished the mainline Archon Quest series from the previous updates, they will see a cutscene play here. After Paimon rambles for a bit, they can finally move again.

Select the second option here (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must make their way up to the Statue of the Seven and interact with it to open up a large portion of Sumeru's map in Genshin Impact 3.0. From thereon, they have to select the Traveler as the active party member and interact with the Statue of the Seven to see a screen similar to the image above.

How to get Tighnari?

Tighnari is only available via Wishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is a 5-star character. Like most 5-star characters, he's only available via Wishes. Fortunately for the players, his banner is already out and will last until September 9, 2022. In Version 3.1, he will be added to Wanderlust Invocation.

Until then, players can only get him in Genshin Impact 3.0 by spending their hard-earned Primogems and Intertwined Fates on Viridescent Vigil.

How to get Collei?

Collei is available for free via the main Genshin Impact 3.0 event (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei is a 4-star character that is also available on Tighnari's banner. Since she's a 4-star character, she's much easier to obtain by comparison. However, there is another way to get her, and it's actually free.

Check out the Events screen under the Paimon Menu and select Graven Innocence. There is an option to Quick Start it if the player doesn't meet all of the requirements. Basically, one has to complete an Event Quest series known as The Unappreciated Carving to get her.

It takes place on the southern side of Sumeru, so players should activate some Teleport Waypoints and Statues of Seven along the way for ease of access. The Traveler, Tighnari, and Collei are the only currently available Dendro characters in Genshin Impact 3.0, so hopefully, this guide helps somebody get access to this new, fun element.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you spend money to get Tighnari? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul