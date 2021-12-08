How to add Paimon to the teapot realm in Genshin Impact

As of version 2.3, Genshin Impact players can now place Paimon in their Serenitea Pot realms.

In Genshin Impact, the Serenitea Pot is a unique place which Travelers can decorate as they please. New furnishing items are introduced regularly, allowing for more user customization.

Now, with version 2.3 underway, Genshin Impact's travel guide, Paimon, has become one of the teapot's decorations.

Genshin Impact: How to place Paimon as a Serenitea Pot decoration

G @stqrologi Paimon in the teapot ‼️‼️ Paimon in the teapot ‼️‼️ https://t.co/NIGGyTPV69

Before decorating a realm with Paimon, Genshin Impact players need to unlock the Serenitea Pot. At Adventure Rank 28, one can unlock the quest, A Teapot to Call Home, which gives away the teapot realm.

After unlocking the Serenitea Pot, another quest will be available. In the Idle Teapot Talk quest, Genshin Impact players can simply speak to Tubby, who allows them to add companions to their realm.

With both of these prerequisite quests completed, one can add Paimon to their Serenitea Pot with the following steps:

Click the finger button to decorate the realm. Navigate to the Companion tab. Select Paimon and place her as desired.

Placing Paimon in the Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Paimon, like other companions and furnishing items, has a "load" in the Serenitea Pot. Each decoration has a hidden value known as load, and a single realm area can only support so much load.

Genshin Impact players can only place eight companions in a Serenitea Pot realm, and Paimon counts as one. So, if players choose to add Paimon to their realm, they may only select seven other companions.

Unlike other companions, Paimon is yet to have any special dialogue in the Serenitea Pot.

Paimon portrait furnishing

daily 🍁🌸 @dailykazuyaka negotiating the price of this paimon portrait (yes they are big fans of albedo) negotiating the price of this paimon portrait (yes they are big fans of albedo) https://t.co/NZZTw4VcxP

In the recent Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, Genshin Impact players may also get a portrait of Paimon. This furnishing item comes as a reward from the event quests, and players may find this item among other Landscape furnishings.

Also Read Article Continues below

The painting, aptly titled "A Portrait of Paimon, the Greatest Companion," is just one of many furnishings in the Serenitea Pot system. More furnishings are sure to arrive in future updates, and perhaps some other popular NPCs may become teapot companions as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul