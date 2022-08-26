How to unlock the underwater Teleport Waypoint of Sumeru in Genshin Impact?

Underwater Teleport Waypoints are often a source of frustration for Genshin Impact players to figure out. The game has no diving mechanics, so one must solve an unintuitive puzzle instead. Thankfully, it isn't too hard to solve and doesn't require any particular quest to unlock.

There are quite a few steps to do, but this guide should simplify everything for the readers. The whole puzzle should only take a few minutes of the players' time if they're efficient. They are advised to bring some combat-capable characters into their party, as there are some enemies to defeat along the way.

How Genshin Impact players can unlock the underwater Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru

The first spot to go to (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step for Travelers to consider is underneath a cliff on the spot shown in the above image. On the left side is a map location, and on the right side is the destination. Go to the cube near the Seelie shown here. There are two Ruin Machine enemies to defeat here.

Beating them will remove the seal from the nearby cube.

Interact with it (Image via HoYoverse)

Interacting with this mechanism will start a very brief cutscene. Afterward, Genshin Impact players should head southeast into the underground passage. Continue past the Starshrooms until you reach an area with some blue fauna. It's time to take out a Dendro character.

The Dendro Traveler will suffice in this situation.

Activate this totem (Image via HoYoverse)

This isn't the only Dendro Totem to activate. There are a few more to activate, with the next one being behind a barrier.

Players can interact with this object to teleport there. On PC, it's 'T' by default (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should make their way up to the marked location. Do note that they can teleport to it.

Activate this Dendro Totem (Image via HoYoverse)

Once this is activated, the Dendro barrier will drop. There is still more to do for this puzzle to activate the underwater Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru.

Players should go to this spot (Image via HoYoverse)

This might come across as a surprise to some players, but using a Dendro attack on the obstacle in front of Lumine activates another part of the puzzle. Some enemies will spawn, but it's crucial to collect the Dendrogana from this tree.

A rock with a Dendro symbol used to be here (Image via HoYoverse)

Near this Mist Flower is a rock with a Dendro marking on it. With the Dendrogana surrounding the active character, use a Charged Attack or an Aimed Shot to destroy it. A Dendro Totem will appear, so use a Dendro attack to activate it.

Destroy this rock too (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, use the Dendrogana to destroy the nearby rock near where you got the Dendrogana from a moment ago. Remember to use either a Charged Attack or an Aimed Shot to do so.

Another rock (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be another rock to destroy on top of the last location. This one has a Dendro Totem here. Use a Dendro character to activate it.

This cube's seal will be gone now (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can now activate the nearby cube. Doing so will show some treasure near the player. More importantly, the Genshin Impact faithful can now activate the formerly underwater Teleport Waypoint.

Just approach it and interact with it to activate it (Image via HoYoverse)

All that's left for Genshin Impact players to do is approach the once-underwater Teleport Waypoint and activate it. There isn't a gimmick here, so just approach the Teleport Waypoint and interact with it like usual.

The underwater Teleport Waypoint puzzle is now complete.

