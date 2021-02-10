Mist Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Mist Flowers in Genshin Impact can be challenging to find due to the fact that they are spread out throughout the map. The Mist Flower Corollas, obtained from Mist Flowers, can help players craft Frosting Essential Oils and Frostshield Potions in Genshin Impact. The Frosting Essential Oils provide 25% Cryo DMG buff to all Cryo-Type characters present in the party for 300 seconds. The Frostshield Potions provide 25% resistance from the Cryo Element to all the characters present in the party.

Genshin Impact: Mist Flower locations

Liyue:

Mist Flower locations: Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact interactive Map)

In Liyue, the marked places near Cuijue Slope, Luhua Pool, and Guili Plains are home to 20+ Mist Flower plants that can provide Mist Flower Corollas. Although there are over 90 places in Liyue with Mist Flower plants, most of them are placed far from each other and teleport waypoints, that makes the farming process slower and more tedious.

Finding the maximum amount of materials in proximity is the fastest way to stock up the Corollas with the least amount of effort. The following video shows almost all the Mist Flowers located in Liyue.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: All upcoming characters leaked so far

Mondstadt:

Mist Flower locations: Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive map)

Advertisement

There are over 20 locations in Mondstadt where players can find Mist Flower plants. Excluding plants that are far away from the others, the 15 most easily accessible Mist Flower Plants are marked on the map. The following video shows almost all the Mist Flowers present in Mondstadt.

Most of the marked plants in Mondstadt can be harvested easily in around 5 minutes, except the southern most markers, that may need some climbing and gliding to reach the locations.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's banner, including 4-star characters, allegedly leaked.