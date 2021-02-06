Create
Genshin Impact: Blue Item locations for five Flushes of Fortune event

Blue Item locations for the Five Flushes of Fortune event
Blue Item locations for the Five Flushes of Fortune event
Soumyaranjan Behera
ANALYST
Modified 06 Feb 2021, 16:15 IST
Feature
Genshin Impact's "Five Flushes of Fortune" event requires players to capture photographs of Blue Items on the fourth day.

Many players may find it challenging to find such items on the map. This article will help them locate enough such items to complete the event and win rewards from the Fortune Trove.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Blue items for the Five Flushes of Fortune event

Starconch

Capturing photographs of Starconches can be the quickest way to complete the Five Flushes of Fortune event on Day 4. Starconches are materials usually found on seashores in Genshin Impact. They qualify as a Blue Item for the event.

A Starconch in Genshin Impact
A Starconch in Genshin Impact

Players won't need to find any other blue colored item if they can follow the below route marked on the map to capture photographs of Starconches.

Starconch locations in Genshin Impact
Starconch locations in Genshin Impact

Crystal chunks and magical crystal chunks

Crystal chunks and magical crystal chunks are the most necessary farming materials to craft ores in Genshin Impact. They also qualify as a Blue Item for the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

Crystal and magical crystal chunks in Genshin Impact
Crystal and magical crystal chunks in Genshin Impact

To find enough chunks for the event, players can teleport to the nearest waypoint and follow the markers near Wolvendom, as shown below.

Blue Item: Crystal chunk locations
Blue Item: Crystal chunk locations

The following video shows even more locations to find magical crystal ores.

Mint and Dandelion plants

Mints and Dandelion plants are the most common materials found all over Mondstadt. These can be found quickly at the gates of Mondstadt City all the time.

Players can find around 15 of these Blue Items around the walls of Mondstadt anytime.

Blue Item: Dandelion plants
Blue Item: Dandelion plants
Blue Item: Mints
Blue Item: Mints

Small lamp grass

Small lamp grasses are Mondstadt-exclusive plants that qualify as Blue Items and spawn all over Mondstadt.

Below are some marked locations that can provide enough lamp grasses to take photographs of.

Small lamp grass locations
Small lamp grass locations
Small lamp grass locations
Small lamp grass locations
Blue Item: Small lamp grass
Blue Item: Small lamp grass

Mist Flowers

Mist Flowers in Genshin Impact are common cryo elemental materials found near water bodies. Pyro skills are required to harvest this material from the plant. It also qualifies as a Blue Item for the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

Mist flower location
Mist flower location
Blue Item: Mist flower
Blue Item: Mist flower
Exchanging photos for a Fortune Trove
Exchanging photos for a Fortune Trove

Upon successfully capturing photographs of ten Blue Items in Genshin Impact, players will need to teleport to the Liyue Harbor and exchange those photos for a Fortune Trove from Ji Tong.

Fortune Troves can reward 60 primogems and anything among the hero's wit, mora, and mythic enhancement ores upon successful redemption.

Published 06 Feb 2021, 16:15 IST
Genshin Impact
