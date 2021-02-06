Five Flushes of Fortune event in Genshin Impact: Everything explained

Genshin Impact's 1.3 release introduced the Five Flushed of Fortune event to the game.

In this event, players receive a curious Kamera to take various pictures over several days. Each day, Genshin Impact players will be tasked with taking pictures of specific items. Here is how to activate the event, as well as participate with optimal results.

Genshin Impact's Five Flushes of Fortune event

The first thing needed to activate the event is to reach at least Adventure Rank 20 and talk with Ji Tong in Liyue Harbor. To find him, navigate to the event, and his location will show on the map as a Kamera icon. He will explain that his new shipment of Kameras works a bit differently than expected.

First, these new Kameras seem to take pictures on their own. Second, the Kamera seems to print out odd colors once it has taken a picture. Ji Tong tasks players with taking one of these odd Kameras out for a spin. Each day, the Kamera will require different criteria to take photos.

Today, the Kamera wants pictures of red creatures. Previously, it wanted red items. Who knows what tomorrow will bring. Players need to equip the Curious Kamera to their Gear Slot and activate it near something that meets the day's requirements.

In this case, Genshin Impact's Fire Slimes work great, but any red creature will do. Once the Kamera snaps a picture, it will print out one of five colors.

Image via pcinvasion.com

Ji Tong will gladly exchange rewards, including up to 60 Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora, for the varying colored printouts players collect. Players can even trade colored photos with their friends to gather the amounts they need to redeem prizes.

The goal is to make sure players use all of the Kamera film for the day on the colored item requested. Then, it is just a matter of trading with friends and redeeming them for prizes. Genshin Impact presents this event in a way that makes it seem more complicated than it is.

Genshin Impact players can keep taking photos until February 10th, but the actual event ends on the 13th. That means the more pictures a player has, the more chance they have of earning prizes, even when the ability to take images is over.